Clippers Paul George Taunts Rapper During Home Debut

The Los Angeles Clippers have been waiting too see their superstar small forward, Paul George suit up and take the court at home. George who has been out since April due to surgery in both of shoulders, made his season debut in Thursday night’s loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, 132-127.

Though this was an exciting moment for Clippers’ fans, George still needed to play his first home game as a member of the team. Last night, PG took the court and made his home debut at the Staples Center in the Clippers triumphant game against the Atlanta Hawks, 101-150.

George was on fire last night as he racked up 37 points, the most a player has ever made in NBA history while playing fewer than 21 minutes, as reported by ESPN. To start the fourth quarter, George made his sixth three pointer of the night. To boast about his accomplishment, PG taunted Migos rapper Quavo, a well known Hawks fan, and did a little Michael Jordan shrug at him.

Funny moment from last night’s Clippers-Hawks game: Paul George nails his 6th three-pointer, backpedaled, looks over at Hawks fan Quavo, smiles, and shrugs. pic.twitter.com/woaAPLeHUP — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 17, 2019

Per ClutchPoints, Quavo gave up on his team shortly after, as the Hawks were trailing the Clippers by 44 points.

Two minutes later, Quavo throws the white flag in disgust leaves the game with his Hawks down 44 to the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/KKzcHCVduy — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 17, 2019

Paul George’s Home Game Debut

Go big or go home is what they always say, but PG-13 did both last night. Fans roared in the stands with excitement as the six-time all star ran onto the court for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers team.

Paul George’s first introduction as a Clipper at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/HOCHcKkLYq — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 17, 2019

PG came out and didn’t disappoint the city. He ended the game with 37 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. In one of George’s most memorable plays from last night, he drove to the rim, was pushed from the back, picked up a foul and still managed to score and get the and-one. Before he went to the line to shoot his free throw, he screamed, “I’m back!”

Per ESPN, after last night’s game the six-time All-Star said in an interview, “I got [a] new shoulder. I can’t say nothing else to that: I got new shoulders. And they haven’t been this healthy in a long time.”

This was George’s second game back this season as he played his first game on the road Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. After both games against the Pelicans and Hawks, George has scored a total of 70 points in 44 minutes. He’s made 10 of 17 shots in each of his first two games, has accumulated 16 3-pointers and hasn’t missed one of his 21 free throws.

George is confident in his game and said that he knows he could’ve played better if he was just coming back from recovery.

“It could have been my first 50 [-point game]. That’s just how I felt, but … I’m a confident player. It wasn’t more so a confidence [thing] by me saying I’m back. It’s just a statement. I’m just happy to be back to this game.”

Clippers Upcoming Schedule

These are only the first two games of many for PG-13. There is a lot more that this All-Star has in store for his fans. The Clippers are scheduled to host the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night. According to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, “Kawhi Leonard (left knee contusion) and Patrick Beverley (sore left calf) are both listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s game.”

In another report by Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes, Doc rivers reportedly said that “fans will most likely see Kawhi Leonard and Paul George finally play together on Monday.”

Now, this is the moment that Clippers fans have really been waiting for. Everyone will just have to wait for tomorrow night to see if the Klaw and PG-13 make their debut together. If they do, the game is really about to get ugly.