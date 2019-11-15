LeBron James Reacts to Carmelo Anthony Signing With Blazers

On Thursday evening, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, reported that the Portland Trail Blazers were to sign Carmelo Anthony in a non-guaranteed deal. The last time fans saw Melo take the court was last season with the Houston Rockets. The small forward only played 10 games with the Rockets before he was traded away. Since then, the 35-year-old has been looking for a team to sign with.

Anthony has accomplished quite the resume as he is a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA member and has a career average of 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Per the NBA, The non-guaranteed deal Anthony agreed to, will reportedly pay him $14,490 for each day he is on the Blazers’ roster. Once news hit that the Trail Blazers were signing Anthony, support started pouring in. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was one of the many to voice his praises. As reported by Mark Medina of USA Today Sports, James said, “I don’t think about the naysayers. But obviously there’s going to be some motivation now. He belongs in this league. I’m happy the Blazers gave him an opportunity. He’ll make the most of it.”

Carmelo Anthony’s NBA Journey

Anthony began his NBA career in 2003 when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets as the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft of Syracuse. The 10-time All Star spent 2003-2011 with the Nuggets, leading the team to playoffs from 2004-2010. With Anthony, the Nuggets won two division titles and they also made Conference finals in 2009 for the first time since 1985.

In 2011, Anthony was traded to the New York Knicks. The small forward stayed with the Knicks from 2011-2017. Melo ran into issues with then-team president Phil Jackson which resulted in him demanding a trade. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 before he was again traded to the Atlanta Hawks. After he agreed to a contract buyout with the Hawks, Anthony landed with the Houston Rockets.

The six-time All NBA Member then signed a one-year contract with the Houston Rockets in 2018. He only played in 10 games and averaged 13.4 points. The last time he stepped foot onto the court was November 8, 2018, when Houston lost to Oklahoma City, 98-80.

LeBron James’ Reaction

Now that Anthony has finally landed a spot in the NBA, fans and other NBA stars have took to social media to congratulate him. LeBron James revealed his excitement in many ways. To say that James was proud is an understatement. As reported by ClutchPoints, when the Lakers superstar heard the news, he took to Instagram to post not one but seven stories in a span of two minutes about his former competitor.

LeBron James is so HYPED Carmelo Anthony signed with the Blazers…he's going on a posting spree. 👀 *7 IG STORIES WITHIN 2 MINUTES* pic.twitter.com/8CiSVgeRPm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 15, 2019

Per USA Today Sports, King James also revealed his doubts regarding the league’s decision to allow Anthony the opportunity to prove his worth.

“I think everyone had doubt, including himself, probably,” the Los Angeles Lakers star said Friday. “As the time goes on and on and on, you see yourself getting further and further away from it. But I always hoped that he would get an opportunity.”

James also expressed his happiness and said, “I’m happy that he has an opportunity to go back and play the game that the loves to play and do it at this level.”

Wojnarowski revealed that Anthony will be joining the Blazers on this upcoming road trip. With that being said, it seems likely that the future Hall of Famer will make his big debut shortly.