Los Angeles Clippers Ride a Five Game Winning Streak

Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers were out for revenge against the New Orleans Pelicans. Before tonight’s game the Clippers were riding a 4-game winning streak, receiving their last L from the Pelicans on November 14th. The Pelicans on the other hand were at the last stop of their three-game road trip, beating the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night and then losing to the Utah Jazz last night. Tonight was their final chance to take home the best out of three games if they came up on top. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, The Clippers got their revenge and are now on a five-game winning streak as they earned another dub tonight, 139-104

Game Recap

The Clippers were hungry for another W as they came out strong, hitting three three-pointers within the first five minutes of the game. Kawhi Leonard was aggressive from the start and had six points and three assists in the first five minutes. Paul George and Maurice Harkless had the other two three’s. Patrick Beverley was scrappy on the court as always and picked up his second foul early in fourth and had to be subbed out early on. The Clippers ended the quarter with a lead, 40-27. They were shooting 53% from the field and were 7/13 from deep.

The Clippers continued to pour down on the Pelicans as they had a 55-35 lead early on in the second quarter. With 7:37 left in the first half the Clippers went on a 10-0 run, leading the Pelicans to call for a timeout. The Clippers kept up the heat and ended the first half on top, 72-56. The Klaw led the team at the half with 18 points and four assists. The Clippers ended the second quarter strong offensively as they were shooting 48.1%, were 12 of 25 on three’s and only had three turnovers. Holiday led the Pelicans with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

At the start of the first half Clippers center Ivica Zubac picked up his fifth foul and had to go to the bench with five points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans flipped the game around and turned a 25 point deficit into a seven point game. George nailed his sixth three of the game early in the third, racking on 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Brandon Ingram hit a three with 6:46 left in the third, cutting the Clippers’ lead down to six, 82-76. Montrezl Harrell was on fire with 12 points at the beginning of the second half, helping The Clippers end the third with a 13-point lead, 100-87.

Harrell was in beast mode to start the fourth, tacking on 26 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his first 25 minutes of the game. By the time Trez was subbed out, he racked up 30 points. Zu picked up his sixth foul of the game, giving Harrell more opportunities to score. Harrell got 4 more points almost instantly, tying his career high of 34 points, according to Clippers reporter Jovan Buha. Harrell ended the game with 34 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. The Clippers defeated the Pelicans, 134-109. Harrell led the team in points and Leonard trailed him with 26 points, four rebounds and six assists. The Clippers are now on a 5-game winning streak.

Clippers vs. Pelicans on 11/14

The last time the Clippers played against the Pelicans, the team didn’t have their superstar Leonard as he was nursing his left knee. Their other star player, PG made his season debut during this game as he was out for the first 11 games of the season due to surgery in both of his shoulders. George played exceptionally well against the Pelicans as he tacked on 33 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Pelicans earned a secure lead by the end of the first half, 72-59, but George came in hot cutting the lead to four as he scored the team’s first seven of 11 points in the third quarter. The third quarter was cut throat as both teams fought viciously for the lead, tying the game three times before the Clippers took a 97-96 lead. By the end of the fourth quarter the teams were tied again, 115-115 when Jrue Holiday came in and hit a three and got the final lead of the game, 117-115. The Clippers continued to answer back but their defense was no match for the Pelicans’ offense as the team was able to end the game in victory, 132-127. Holiday led the Pelicans with 33 points in 24 minutes. George led the Clippers with 33 points as well.

The Clippers are now on the road and play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.