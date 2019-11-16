Cowboys Lose OL to Injured Reserve, Promote DB from Practice Squad: Report

The Dallas Cowboys‘ snakebitten offensive line has been dealt another blow.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys on Saturday moved backup guard/center Adam Redmond to season-ending injured reserve, the result of a nagging back issue.

In a corresponding roster move, according to Gehlken, the team elevated defensive back Josh Jones from the practice squad to the 53-man squad.

Listed as the third-string center behind Travis Frederick and Joe Looney, Redmond didn’t appear in a regular-season game for the Cowboys despite injuries to starting LG Connor Williams, who recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, and RG Zack Martin, who’s battled a back ailment for much of the year.

Redmond has played in 14 contests for the Cowboys after the club claimed him off waivers in September 2018. The Harvard product originally entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signed by the Indianapolis Colts. He had a cup of coffee with the Buffalo Bills prior to joining Dallas.

The Cowboys will move forward with Looney as the primary backup to Frederick and Xavier Su’a-Filo the backup to Williams and Martin. Su’a-Filo is slated to start for the former Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Redmond is the second OL lost to IR, joining rookie Connor McGovern, whose pectoral injury ended his first-year campaign before it began. McGovern was placed on the injured list on Sept. 2.



Jones Could Have Immediate Role With Cowboys

The questionable status of starting safety Jeff Heath, who re-aggravated dual shoulder injuries in last week’s loss to the Vikings, muddies the situation. Even if Heath plays, he’ll be reduced to special teams work while ceding defensive snaps to veteran Darian Thompson, opposite Xavier Woods.

The Cowboys could use impressive rookie Donovan Wilson against the Lions as insurance behind Thompson, but it’s likely that Jones, if active, will have a role on specials and may also take a few reps in Kris Richard’s secondary.

A third-year pro signed prior to Dallas’ Week 5 meeting with Green Bay, his ex-employer, Jones has appeared in 29 games (starting 12) over the last two seasons, totaling 126 tackles, seven pass deflections, three sacks and an interception.

Update on Battered Cowboys O-Line

Williams, who’s sidelined indefinitely, was ruled out for Week 11 by head coach Jason Garrett, to no surprise. But Dallas’ worries along the front-five extended much further than their weakest link.

Starting right tackle La’el Collins is considered questionable to suit up in Detroit due to an ongoing and aggravated back injury. Collins missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited session on Friday. He’s a true game-time decision.

In more encouraging news, Martin was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday and is expected to play. Ditto for left tackle Tyron Smith, who registered three full sessions with his bum ankle.

