Cowboys Fans Threaten Boycott if Team Signs Colin Kaepernick

Any team willing to gamble on Colin Kaepernick will do so despite questions surrounding his football aptitude following three years of inactivity. And, right or wrong, they’ll have to assume his associated off-field baggage, including the media circus he’d inevitably cause.

The latter reason likely will keep the Cowboys from pulling the trigger. Its fans are ready to revolt if Kaepernick joins Dallas.

Upon learning the club will be present at Kaepernick’s ballyhooed workout Saturday in Atlanta, a large sect of Cowboys Nation — via the Heavy Facebook page — reacted angrily, vowing to stop attending games, trash their memorabilia, and, in some extreme cases, switch NFL allegiances.

Many Texans, to little surprise, are still turned off by Kaepernick’s 2016 National Anthem protest, which sparked international debate to social and racial injustice in the United States. Much of that is due to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ notoriously hardline stance against kneeling during the Star-Spangled Banner, an offense likened to treason by some.

Here are a few examples of (unedited) anti-Kaepernick rhetoric from the Cowboys’ faithful:

Cowboys Reportedly Will Attend Kaep’s Workout

News broke Tuesday night that at least one Dallas representative is expected to be on hand for Kaepernick’s grand display, arguably his best (and last) chance to break back into the business. In a pair of tweets, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported on what appears to be due diligence on the Cowboys’ behalf.

Just spoke to a source from an NFC NFL team that told me their team will review the Colin Kaepernick workout in the morning. The source’s opinion: “We have nothing to lose by attending Kaepernick’s workout, but I still think for us it would just be an information-gathering trip.” After speaking to another team from my last tweet, as of now, I’m told there is interest within the #Cowboys organization to send at least one representative to Colin Kaepernick’s workout, per source.

Kaepernick — who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2016, due in part to his sweeping protest which may have led to the league conspiring to blackball the former 49ers star — confirmed on Twitter that the training and throwing sessions, although arranged without his knowledge, will take place as scheduled. “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.” Garrett Comments on Kaepernick Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was noncommital on whether the club indeed will be in attendance Saturday, when they’re slated to depart to Detroit for their Week 11 matchup against the Lions. Claiming ignorance of the situation, Garrett at least confirmed that Dallas’ personnel department is scouring the wire for available talent, even if such talent would come as a luxury — if you can call it that.

“I’m not really in tuned to that situation very much,” Garrett told reporters Wednesday. “We have personnel people who evaluate all guys who have an opportunity to hopefully help our team.”

