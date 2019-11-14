Cowboys Fans Threaten Boycott if Team Signs Colin Kaepernick

Any team willing to gamble on Colin Kaepernick will do so despite questions surrounding his football aptitude following three years of inactivity. And, right or wrong, they’ll have to assume his associated off-field baggage, including the media circus he’d inevitably cause.
The latter reason likely will keep the Cowboys from pulling the trigger. Its fans are ready to revolt if Kaepernick joins Dallas.
Upon learning the club will be present at Kaepernick’s ballyhooed workout Saturday in Atlanta, a large sect of Cowboys Nation — via the Heavy Facebook page — reacted angrily, vowing to stop attending games, trash their memorabilia, and, in some extreme cases, switch NFL allegiances.
Many Texans, to little surprise, are still turned off by Kaepernick’s 2016 National Anthem protest, which sparked international debate to social and racial injustice in the United States. Much of that is due to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ notoriously hardline stance against kneeling during the Star-Spangled Banner, an offense likened to treason by some.
Here are a few examples of (unedited) anti-Kaepernick rhetoric from the Cowboys’ faithful:
“You can’t call yourself America’s team and then sign someone who kneels for the national anthem Cowboy fan since the 70s if it happens I will be a Texan fan“
“I’ve been a Dallas fan all my life if Jerry Jones signs him I’ll definitely not have any nfl team. My decision has nothing to do with race, it’s about the American flag and what it represents and his disrespect to it”
“I’ve been Cowboy fan since 1974 BUT I will stop watching games altogether if he goes to Cowboys.”
“I will burn every single Cowboys item that I have if they turn that viewing into anything other than an “ informational” session.”
“We sign him I’m becoming a Texan fan I’ve been a Cowboys fan since the 80’s”
“Oh hell no , He doesn’t deserve to step foot on the field ever with any team , especially the Cowboys , been a fan all my life this may do it for me , I don’t know what they’re thinking it’s not our quarterback it’s the head coach , that is my opinion .”
“I hope they don’t take him I’ve been a cowboys fan for a long time and if they hire him I will sell all my cowboys memorbilla and never watch them again”
“I’ve been a cowboys fan for 40 years If they sign him I will never watch a game they play in”
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!
Cowboys Reportedly Will Attend Kaep’s Workout
News broke Tuesday night that at least one Dallas representative is expected to be on hand for Kaepernick’s grand display, arguably his best (and last) chance to break back into the business. In a pair of tweets, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported on what appears to be due diligence on the Cowboys’ behalf.
Just spoke to a source from an NFC NFL team that told me their team will review the Colin Kaepernick workout in the morning. The source’s opinion: “We have nothing to lose by attending Kaepernick’s workout, but I still think for us it would just be an information-gathering trip.”After speaking to another team from my last tweet, as of now, I’m told there is interest within the #Cowboys organization to send at least one representative to Colin Kaepernick’s workout, per source.
Kaepernick — who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2016, due in part to his sweeping protest which may have led to the league conspiring to blackball the former 49ers star — confirmed on Twitter that the training and throwing sessions, although arranged without his knowledge, will take place as scheduled.
“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”
Garrett Comments on Kaepernick
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was noncommital on whether the club indeed will be in attendance Saturday, when they’re slated to depart to Detroit for their Week 11 matchup against the Lions.
Claiming ignorance of the situation, Garrett at least confirmed that Dallas’ personnel department is scouring the wire for available talent, even if such talent would come as a luxury — if you can call it that.
“I’m not really in tuned to that situation very much,” Garrett told reporters Wednesday. “We have personnel people who evaluate all guys who have an opportunity to hopefully help our team.”
READ NEXT: Cowboys Make Surprising Decision on Colin Kaepernick Workout: Report
Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL