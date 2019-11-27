Ex-Cowboys Receiver Dez Bryant Vouching For Patriots to Sign Him?

Dez Bryant is attempting to make an NFL comeback — could the New England Patriots be on his radar?

As the Patriots dismantled Bryant’s former team, 13-9, in front of a national television audience — and the most watched NFL game since 1996 — the veteran wide receiver took to Twitter to make sure to make it clear to everyone how the Patriots know how to win and how Tom Brady is the best in clutch situations.

That’s not even mentioning how he made sure to single out how Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ coaching staff are better than Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys‘ own coaching staff — you know, Bryant’s former coaches.

In fact, Bryant is such a big fan of the Patriots and Brady that he made sure to make four separate tweets on the matter.

Tom brady doesn't play defense bruh — Anton Shurik (@Shurik_Anton) November 25, 2019

it’s not 1 QB in the NFL who manage the game better than Brady in critical situations ..last year… regular season and post season chiefs and patriots…Brady kept the ball out of Mahommes hands with like 3-5 mins left in the fourth… end of the game damn near looked identical https://t.co/ejq2GWH6lY — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

Patriots know how to win in so many fashions….by design… everybody is bought in… it’s easy to see — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

What I see from the game so far…. Dallas has the better players but New England has the better coaches and game plan — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

Bryant-to-the-Patriots Just Makes Sense

Bryant had previously announced at the end of August that he was targeting a return to the NFL in October. No NFL teams have shown any reported interest in the 31-year-old wide receiver, who last appeared on a roster with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 season.

Unfortunately for Bryant, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver tore his Achilles during a team practice just two days after signing with New Orleans. In other words, he never appeared in a single game with the franchise.

The fact that Bryant is 31 years old coming off of a serious Achilles tear along with the fact that he now hasn’t appeared in an NFL game in two years since the conclusion of the 2017 season, has scared off potential NFL suitors.

With all of that said, the Patriots are desperate for receiving weapons. With Antonio Brown no longer an option, New England could shift their attention to a receiver previously known for his playmaking ability with less baggage.

While Bryant obviously isn’t as dynamic as Brown — AB led the NFL in receiving touchdowns just last season — could it really hurt the Patriots to take a chance on the former All-Pro receiver?

New England’s top two receivers — Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are sidelined due to injuries — while special teams standout and reserve receiver Gunner Olszewski was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

That left the Patriots with just three healthy wide receivers for their most recent game against the Cowboys — Julian Edelman, N’Keal Henry and Jakobi Meyers.

Bryant — who is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving touchdowns — can get with New England’s program, what is the harm in signing a receiver who can potentially stretch the field? The Patriots have acquired receivers with “problematic” histories such as Randy Moss and Chad Ochocinco.

Why not take a flier on the former Cowboy? Bryant clearly holds an affinity for the Patriots, Brady and most importantly, Belichick.

Update on Tom Brady’s Elbow Injury

Speaking of Brady, Patriots fans need not worry about his status for this Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. That would be because the 42-year-old quarterback provided an update on his own injury, saying he’ll be fine to play in Week 13.

Via WEEI:

“I like to believe that over the years I have gotten a little bit smarter about how to take care of myself. I know when I need a little time and I know if it is a day or a practice rather be stubborn through things like I probably used to. I think it’s smart to get ahead of injuries, and I spent a lot of time with Alex [Guerrero] getting extra treatment. I did so after the game [Sunday] night and did so [Monday]. I’ll be good this week. I will be excited to take on our toughest challenge of the year and go into Houston and try and win a game on Sunday Night Football.”

The Pats are currently favored as -3-point favorites over the Texans as they look to move to 11-1.