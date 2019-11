Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Gives Final Ruling on Firing Garrett Before Season Ends

Let’s cut to the chase: Jerry Jones will sooner allow Jason Garrett’s contract to expire before he terminates his hand-picked, decade-old experiment.

“The answer is no, period,” Jones said Tuesday amid his weekly radio spot on 105.3 The Fan, regarding a possible in-season dismissal of Garrett.

The vote of confidence — if you could call it that — comes two days after the Dallas Cowboys‘ owner went scorched earth on Garrett and his assistants following the team’s 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots. Jones expressed deep-seated frustration that a Super Bowl-caliber roster, which he personally assembled and (over)paid for, is being wasted by coaching that borders on incompetent.

“With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated,” he said Sunday after the game.

But Jones didn’t back down from his original remarks, either. Especially the ones concerning special teams coordinator Keith O’Quinn, whose unit stumbled and bumbled its way — and chiefly contributed to — Dallas’ bitter defeat at Foxboro.