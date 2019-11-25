Cowboys Reach Decision on Coaching Staff Changes After Loss to Pats: Report

Jerry Jones was apoplectic Sunday night, but not enough to put his words into action, apparently.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reports the Dallas Cowboys won’t make any “immediate changes” to the coaching staff following a bitter 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots.

For those scoring at home, this means embattled head coach Jason Garrett and special teams coordinator Keith O’ Quinn — a target of Jones’ ire — are safe from the firing line.

“Source: Despite the intense criticism from owner and GM Jerry Jones, the #Cowboys will make no immediate changes to Jason Garrett’s coaching staff,” Werder tweeted Monday morning. “Jones criticized the special teams specifically. But special teams coordinator Keith O’Quinn will remain in that position.”

Jones was on a warpath following the Cowboys’ defeat at Gillette Stadium — a highly winnable game underscored by inexplicably shoddy coaching. On a rainy and chilly afternoon in Foxboro, where the Cowboys’ defense held Tom Brady in check (17/37, 190 yards, TD), there was one coaching mistake after another.

“With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated,” Jones said after the game, implying a Super Bowl-caliber roster is being undone by those in charge of it.

Garrett is a predictable culprit, and those pushing for his ouster received added ammunition via Garrett’s mind-numbing decision to kick a field goal midway through the fourth quarter, trailing by seven, on a 4th-and-7 from New England’s 11.

“This is very frustrating,” Jones said, per The Athletic. “It’s frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today.”

But O’Quinn may have superseded Garrett, in terms of ire, for at least one game. His unit imploded at the worst moments — plural — as the Cowboys had a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown and repeated breakdowns with their coverage squads. The ineptitude was so glaring that FOX analyst Troy Aikman made continual references to it.

“To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching,” he said, per The Athletic. “It’s 100 percent coaching. It’s strategy. It’s having players ready…Special teams is nothing but coaching. Special teams is effort. Special teams is savvy. Special teams is thinking.”

That it appears highly unlikely Garrett nor his underlings receive their walking papers before year’s end is a direct reflection of the Joneses’, who historically avoid in-season dismissals and who, not long ago, were “looking for reasons” to retain Garrett.

Werder notes the lack of action stems from the Cowboys’ quick turnaround — they play on Thanksgiving — as well as employing no practical successors to Garrett, even on an interim basis.

“I believe Jerry Jones is disinclined to make a HC change during the season. He did it once with Wade Phillips for 2 reasons – Jerry believed team quit on Wade and he had JG on staff for purpose of being next HC. Can’t rule out anything with Jerry. But I expect JG to finish season,” Werder tweeted.



