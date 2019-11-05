Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Scores Circus-Like TD vs. Giants [WATCH]

Michael Gallup simply wanted it more than the New York Giants.

In what may be the play of the year for the Dallas Cowboys, the second-year wide receiver hit fourth-quarter pay dirt on a 15-yard reception in which Gallup caught the ball near the sideline, kept his momentum inbounds and leaped into the end zone — on one foot.

Take a look:

The TD is Gallup’s second of the season, his first since Week 5. As of this writing, with roughly 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, he has two receptions for 33 yards and the score.

Dallas leads New York, 23-15.

Gallup is being peppered with targets after No. 1 WR Amari Cooper sustained a knee injury early in the contest and appears to be slightly hobbled.

Jarwin Scores 42-Yard TD [WATCH]

Blake Jarwin: Slayer of Giants. The Cowboys‘ backup tight end continued his dominance against the Giants, taking a Dak Prescott pass to the house for a 42-yard touchdown in Monday night’s game at East Rutherford.

Exactly how Kellen Moore drew it up pic.twitter.com/1g0GrNmfTr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 5, 2019

The reserve TE behind Jason Witten, Jarwin had just 11 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns coming into the rivalry game. He caught a one-yard score in Dallas’ Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. But Jarwin seems to thrive against Big Blue. Of his six career TDs, five have occurred when facing the Giants, including four at MetLife Stadium, the team announced.

Jarwin’s score cut Dallas’ deficit to 12-10 late in the second quarter. His was the first big play through the air for Prescott, who’s completed 17 of 29 passes for 187 yards, two TDs and one interception, as of this writing.

