Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Takes Dak Prescott Pass for TD vs. Lions [WATCH]

For some inexplicable reason, we haven’t witnessed much of Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Tony Pollard since his head-turning preseason.

That changed Sunday in the Motor City.

Pollard accounted for Dallas’ opening touchdown in the team’s Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions, housing a 20-yard Dak Prescott ball to give the Cowboys a first-half advantage.

The former Memphis stud did all the work, shaking and breaking tackles on a short pass, determined to find the end zone.

Tony Pollard making a slick move to get loose and to the endzone. Touchdown #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/v9LbcblqUT — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 17, 2019

A week after seeing just one touch, Pollard has notched two rushes for 12 yards and two grabs for 34 yards and the score. He also handled an 18-yard kick return.

This, in sharp contrast to franchise RB Ezekiel Elliott, the league’s highest-paid runner, who has 22 yards on seven totes, largely bottled up by an aggressive Lions defense.

Not that he minds …

“I want to help (Tony Pollard) become the best RB he can be,” Elliott said in September. “It doesn’t matter that we might be competing for playing time or anything. I want him to become the best back he can be.”

As of this writing, Dallas leads Detroit, 10-7, in the second quarter.

Garrett Hopes to Avoid Adding to Statistic

Head coach Jason Garrett is in his tenth season as the leader of the Cowboys’ on-field product. A decade after removing his interim title, this is what he’s brought to North Texas: 82 regular-season wins, 63 losses, and a 2-3 mark in the playoffs, never advancing past the Divisional Round across 145 total games as the HC.

On the surface, to the layman, Garrett boasts a winning record and relative consistency; just once have the Cowboys finished below .500 on his watch (4-12 in 2015). Beneath the surface, to the advanced football observer, his reign has amounted to little more than annual window-dressing. The only constant is Garrett underachieving with a championship-caliber roster.

As unearthed by Ari Temkin of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Garrett is one of just five head coaches in NFL history to log at least 145 games with the same team and not appear in a conference championship tilt. Of the group, only failed Bengals coach Marvin Lewis (52%) has a worse career winning percentage than Garrett (56%).

