Dallas Mavericks’ Owner Mark Cuban Voices Opinion on Load Management

The debate over load-management dominates all other discussions in the NBA. Everyone is talking about whether it is right or wrong. Though already a popular subject, the conversation blew up when the Los Angeles Clippers decided to sit superstar Kawhi Leonard in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Everyone wanted to see a rematch between the reigning Finals MVP Leonard, and the reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Because fans didn’t get what they wanted, the big debate exploded.

Everyone started talking about it. From players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kobe Bryant and James Harden to about every sports analyst you can think of. Most recently, Mark Cuban owner of the Dallas Mavericks voiced his opinion on the debate. Per ESPN Cuban said, “it’s the best thing to ever happen to the league.”

Cuban elaborated on his words and brought up science to support his thoughts. He said, “It’s all data-driven,” Cuban said via ESPN. “We’re not going, ‘OK, let’s just mess with the league and our meal ticket to fans to do something just because it might be interesting. We spend so much money, not just on analytics for predictive reasons, but also for biometrics so we know how smart we can be.”

Though everyone has seemed to voice their opinion on the matter, the discussion is still active. Whether people bring up science or they talk about how it’s unfair to fans, there are two sides to every story.

The Science Behind Load Management

Load management isn’t a new term that just sparked revolt out of no where. Majority of people that suffer any type of injury rest. So, what sets these NBA athletes a part from the rest of the general public? Sure, they are making millions of dollars, but their bodies need rest as well. ABC7 details the NBA’s science behind load management as, “Those who work in the field are confident that incurring loads that stretch an athlete beyond his capacity — everyone’s capacity is different — greatly increases injury risk. It is rare to find a sports scientist or performance specialist who believes that the NBA season doesn’t require some attention to load management to assure that a player has a chance to be at peak performance in the postseason.”

Players aren’t sitting out just to sit out. They are sitting out so they can play to the best of their abilities in the post season. As for Leonard, the player who sparked this controversy, he is sitting out to rest his knee. And, as some analysts argue, nobody knows Leonard’s knee more than himself and his doctors. If the doctors prescribe him rest, that is probably what he needs.

Cuban supported these thoughts and said, “The dumb thing would be to ignore the science.”

Players Who Use Load Management

The most popular player to use load management is the reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Leonard most likely will sit out on one end of all scheduled back-to-back games this season. This is entirely due to the fact that the two-time finals MVP is determined to deliver the Clippers their first Championship win this season. Following the Clippers’ decision to sit Leonard during the Clippers vs. Bucks game, the team was fined $50,000, per USA Today. The league ruled that the team was consistent with their rules, but comments made by head coach Doc Rivers were not. Rivers previously made the comment that Leonard “feels great.”

Leonard, who obviously supports the idea of load management voiced his disappointment. He said, “It’s just disappointing. It feels like they want players to play even if they’re not ready,” Leonard said of the NBA.

Though Leonard is the face of load management, he isn’t the only player that uses it. According to NBC Sports, though not to the extent of Leonard players like, LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis, took games off to rest last season. They reported that, “Top 10 players, on average, rested about seven percent of its games last season (every six games or so) and most often at the end of the season in preparation for the playoffs. (The company’s top 10 criteria is based on their internal metrics).”

There is no denying that that there are flaws within the load management system. Fans do deserve to see what they pay for and players do deserve to rest when necessary. Kawhi Leonard AKA King of load management is most likely going to continue to rest when he and his doctors feel it is necessary, and other players are probably going to as well. Fans will have to wait and see if all of this was worth it in the post season