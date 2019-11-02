Davante Adams Fantasy: Will Packers Star WR Play Sunday?

For the first time in more than a month, Davante Adams could be back on the field Sunday for the Green Bay Packers.

It almost feels more appropriate to say he should be back considering he was leaping over full-grown men at Friday’s practice. He also looked quick as ever running routes during Wednesday’s walkthrough, both of which make for pretty good signs of recovery from a turf toe injury.

.@tae15adams was back practicing for the #Packers. His toe appears to be improving, and his hand(s) seem to still work just fine. pic.twitter.com/sMkTKcFxrR — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) October 30, 2019

Adams is officially listed as questionable for the Packers’ road matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m. CT this Sunday, which should have fantasy football owners jumping for joy. The most talented deep-threat receiver in Green Bay had 10 catches for 180 yards before getting knocked out Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles and figures to slide right back into his role at the top.

That said, there are certain complications with Adams being uncertain and the Packers not playing until after the first batch of games Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the decision on Adams can be expected about 90 minutes before kickoff, forcing fantasy owners to line up an alternate option who also doesn’t play at noon just in case he sits.

Davante Adams Fantasy Outlook vs. Chargers

Simply returning doesn’t guarantee Adams will pick up right where he left off for the Packers. While no one has stepped up to take his place as a clear-cut No. 1 in the lineup, there are no promises that he will be 100 percent or even that the Packers will use him in his full capacity.

Given the postseason aspirations that Packers have at 7-1, it would make sense for them to be cautious in working him back into the lineup with half the season left to defend their hold on the NFC North lead. They also have just two games to play before their bye rolls around in Week 11, making it even more plausible they’ll slowly work him back.

There’s also the matter of, you know, the Packers’ actual opponent.

The Chargers’ 3-5 record might not reflect the greatest of teams, but their pass defense is certainly among their strengths. The league’s sixth-best unit is allowing just 217.4 yards per game, despite some favorable matchups against Chicago, Tennessee and Miami. Aaron Rodgers has already worked plenty of magic this season, but there are too many weapons at his disposal to promise any one of them will be particularly active.

This is also somewhat new territory for Rodgers. Perhaps him finding a reliable veteran back in his sights would only serve to fortify the offense after hitting 14 different targets in the passing game this season. It was working pretty well against the Eagles before the worst happened.

Should You Start or Sit Davante Adams in Week 9?

We could talk a little bit about the projections for Adams, which FantasyPros has at about 8.8 points in standard fantasy leagues and 13.5 points in PPR. But when deciding whether to put him in your lineup, understand that a healthy Adams on the bench would be nothing short of self-destructive.

Here’s a guide that can help you make the safest decision:

1) Find another afternoon/night/Monday wide receiver as a second option 2) Survey Twitter or follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for updates in the few hours leading up to kickoff. 3) Don’t make your decision until you know for certain

Do all that, and you’ll be just fine.

