Dez Bryant Sparks Backlash With ‘Racist’ Tweet on Cowboys HC Jason Garrett

Even Dez Bryant’s staunchest followers had trouble defending the former Pro Bowl wide receiver following his stunning, racially-fueled remark regarding Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, in the wake of the Cowboys’ tough loss to the New England Patriots, Bryant claimed the highly-criticized head man “can’t relate” to black players.

Bryant, who did preface the missive by exonerating Garrett of racism, drew a contrast to Baltimore HC John Harbaugh — the respected ringleader of the NFL’s best team — to hammer home his point.

“Coach Garrett need to have a sit down with John Harbaugh and learn how to relate better with his black players….. it’s hard to win whenever you got a divided organization I 100% don’t believe coach is racist… he can’t relate,” Bryant tweeted.



Bryant and Garrett spent eight seasons in Dallas together, beginning with the latter’s elevation from offensive coordinator to interim head coach, then full-time coach. Never before did Dez make these waves nor did this accusation pop up prior to Garrett squandering a golden opportunity to upset the mighty Patriots.

Amazing what’s said in defeat.

However, even for someone with obvious emotional stake in the Cowboys, despite the sides’ rocky divorce, this was an off-brand comment. And Bryant’s fans let him know about his apples-and-oranges stance.

Totally get it, if you can’t relate to black players how the hell you supposed to know how to manage a clock? Or understand the need to go for it on 4th down? Totally a race thing. pic.twitter.com/izqujxx4gG — J Ecklund (@jeckromowitzki) November 26, 2019

How does race have anything to do with his coaching style? He just sucks as a coach! Why does race become an issue all the time? He was good for a time but that's run its course. I have been a huge fan of yours but don't bring race into it. — Debbie Hyde Smith (@GoodDebbie) November 26, 2019

Man, Dez, I have immense respect for you. This is a head-scratcher. Look at past games & those guys fought hard for him. I doubt he lacked this color specific speak. So, teams need to hire "race specific coaches"? I just cannot grasp why this comment? — VicedVader (@TheWarServant) November 26, 2019

Let’s keep it to he’s just not a good coach fam. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MfD7Ohim0l — 2016 CoY, Jason Garrett🗯 (@MJBIV4) November 26, 2019

Race? Culture? C’mon man this is football. Speed, strength, agility, mental toughness, teamwork, dedication….one of biggest 88 fans but this is a bad step — LDV (@CasaLDV) November 26, 2019

So was Harbaugh relating better to black players when Raven didn't have Lamar or just now that Lamar is QB? Was Garrett not relating when you had your best years in Dallas, you know the ones that made you elite or just when you hit the downhill side?Would love example. — @Michael Petty (@MOdeadhead92) November 26, 2019

Dez Slams Cowboys’ Coaching During Game

In the lead-up to the conclusion of the hyped Week 12 tilt, Bryant, who still tunes into almost every game, lent his two cents on what ails the silver and blue. Surprise: Bryant believes, as owner Jerry Jones so emphatically expressed, that Dallas boasted the requisite horses to conquer New England, who won in a squeaker, 13-9.

But the drop-off from Garrett to Bill Belichick proved too mighty, and ultimately it’s the reason why the ‘Boys are now 6-5, their championship hopes on life support.

“What I see from the game so far…. Dallas has the better players but New England has the better coaches and game plan,” he tweeted.

The Cowboys outgained the Patriots in total yards (321 to 282), averaged more yards per play (5.4 to 4.3), and possessed the ball longer (30:22 to 29:38). On a rainy and chilly afternoon in Foxboro, where the defense held Tom Brady in check (17/37, 190 yards, TD), doing enough to score a season-defining upset, there was one coaching mistake after another.

Bryant, On The Other Hand, Praised the Pats

There was nothing but positivity emanating from the legendary pass-catcher when it came to New England. Characteristically telling it like it is, Bryant was impressed by the Evil Empire’s modus operandi — that is, to eke out a victory in dreary conditions, and doing so with top-notch leadership on the sideline.