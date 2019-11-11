DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for MNF Seahawks vs. 49ers

DraftKings NFL $1.2M Monday Night Showdown is open for entry now. Tonight’s contest features two juggernauts residing out of the NFC West, as the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to face off against the undefeated 49ers.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings MNF Showdown will receive a massive payout of $300K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Tevin Coleman $12,300

$12,300 FLEX: Russell Wilson $11,400

$11,400 FLEX: Tyler Lockett $10,400

$10,400 FLEX: Emmanuel Sanders $10,200

$10,200 FLEX: Chase McLaughlin $3,600

$3,600 FLEX: Ross Dwelley $2,000

Why this Lineup?

Tevin Coleman had a down week by his recent standards, however, that didn’t cause the 49ers to shy away from the running back. Coleman has averaged 17+ touches per game since returning from injury back in Week 5. Over that time span, he ranks as the eight-highest scoring fantasy player at his position. Seattle has surrendered three rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs over the past two weeks.

San Francisco 49ers defense certainly presents a tough matchup for Russell Wilson on Monday night. However, they allowed Kyler Murray to rack up 23+ fantasy points against them in their last game. I’ll take Wilson over Murray seven days of the week. The Seattle signal-caller is coming off arguably the best performance of his career one week ago, putting up a staggering 42.22 fantasy points, and is currently the highest-scoring fantasy player in all of football.

Only Michael Thomas and Mike Evans averaged more points than Tyler Lockett heading into Week 10. Lockett has averaged 26.3 fantasy points over the past three weeks, scoring as many touchdowns as games he’s played in over that span. San Fran allowed two receiving touchdowns to wideouts last week against Arizona.

Emmanuel Sanders continues to develop within the 49ers offense. The wideout has now caught a touchdown in each of his two games with his new team, eclipsing 100-yards receiving in his more recent performance. Opposing WR1s have averaged a whopping 137 receiving yards against the Seahawks in four of their last five games.

Chase McLaughlin will likely draw the start at kicker for the ‘9ers with the incumbent Robbie Gould listed as doubtful with an injury. Seattle has allowed opposing kickers to score exactly 12 fantasy points in three of their last six games.

Speaking of being listed doubtful, 49ers star tight end George Kittle also carries that injury tag heading into Monday night, and is unexpected to play. Filling in for Kittle will be Ross Dwelley. Dwelley saw a career-high in targets one week ago with four, and that was with Kittle in the lineup. Seattle also happens to surrender the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Dwelley is certainly a flyer, but he could also prove to be a bargain at his minuscule salary.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The first obvious omissions from our Showdown lineup would have to be Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo is coming off his best game of the season one week ago. However, he averaged just 12.49 fantasy points in the five games prior to last Thursday.

Josh Gordon is the other big name omitted from our lineup. Gordon is expected to make his Seattle debut tonight. However, he was limited in practice all week with an injury, and his ceiling with the Seahawks is quite low, as the third receiving option at best behind Lockett and DK Metcalf. San Fran also surrenders the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position.

Reminder, the game kicks off tonight at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

