Josh Gordon Fantasy: Start or Sit Seahawks WR in Week 10?

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has been through quite a whirlwind of ups and downs over the past few seasons. Gordon battled back from multiple suspensions to eventually land in what many believed to be the best spot possible for the receiver to recapture his former All-Pro form. However, things did not go according to plan for Gordon during his shortened stint with the New England Patriots.

The Pats decided to cut ties with the wideout on Halloween day, releasing him from the IR. It did not take long for the wideout to resurface with a new team, as the Seattle Seahawks claimed him off of waivers the following day.

With JG prepping for his Seahawks debut on Monday Night Football, are we to expect the beginning of the resurgence of Flash Gordon, or the continued downward trend to a once-promising career? Let’s discuss.

Josh Gordon’s Fantasy Outlook vs. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Gordon passed a physical for his new team in Seattle this past Saturday, leading many to believe that his Seahawks debut was imminent this coming Monday. Yet, while that’s still a strong possibility, it is not the foregone conclusion that we had believed just a few days ago.

Gordon was a limited participant in practice on Friday, the second day in a row that his reps were cut short due to an ankle injury. Head coach Pete Carroll took to KIRO Radio 97.3 to let it be known that at the moment, he’s unsure about his new wideout’s availability for Monday night in San Francisco. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer sounded a bit more optimistic when discussing Gordon, stating that he’s been “moving around really good out there.”

Despite the concerns, reports out of Seattle are that Gordon is trending towards making his Seahawks debut vs. the 49ers. So what can we expect from the former fantasy superstar? For starters, notice how we placed “former” in front of fantasy superstar? That’s because Josh Gordon is not the Josh Gordon of old, and unfortunately, I don’t believe a change of scenery will alter that fact much, if at all.

In Gordon’s first five games of 2019 prior to injury, he averaged just 56 yards on less than four receptions per game, totaling one-lone touchdown all the way back in Week 1. In fact, over Gordon’s last 30 games in the NFL, the wideout has accumulated a grand total of just six touchdowns.

Many Gordon truthers feel that he was not used properly in New England and not featured enough within the offense. However, his target count in his final three full games with the Pats goes as follows, 11, 7, and 8.

If Gordon couldn’t produce with that type of target share, what reason is there to believe that he will elevate his game despite the likelihood of serving a lesser role in Seattle? Tyler Lockett has the WR1 role locked down for the Seahawks, currently sitting as the third-highest scoring player at his position in fantasy. Rookie DK Metcalf, who is coming off of a 123-yard outing just one week ago, ranks as the WR19 through the first nine weeks of the season.

Even worse than the battle he will have amongst his teammates just to receive targets on a regular basis, is the opponents waiting for Gordon on Monday. The San Francisco 49ers defense allows the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. They’ve allowed only two wideouts to register four-plus receptions against them this season, and just one to account for more than five. In their five games since their Week 4 bye, opposing teams’ leading receivers average just 51.4 receiving yards.

Should You Start or Sit Josh Gordon in Week 10?

While he will undoubtedly have his moments in the Emerald City, I believe the signing of Josh Gordon will serve way more dividends for the Seattle Seahawks than it will for Gordon’s fantasy owners this season.

Gordon is still hobbled by an ankle injury, and will likely not be 100% come Monday night. He will play behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and will face off against the league’s number one ranked pass defense. Sit Josh Gordon in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.

