Making Sense of Eagles Inactive List: Key DT Returns, Young CB Out

One promising young cornerback has lost trust from the Eagles’ coaching staff.

Sidney Jones was listed as a healthy scratch prior to Sunday’s game versus Chicago. Jones, a former second-round pick in 2017, has struggled mightily all year and now he’s not even playing despite being fully healthy.

Jones had been recovering from a lingering hamstring injury, but that wasn’t the reason for his deactivation. Meanwhile, Avonte Maddox was listed active and should man the nickel cornerback spot for the Eagles.

The team also named the following players inactive for Sunday: defensive end Shareef Miller, defensive end Daeshon Hall, linebacker Nigel Bradham, left tackle Jason Peters, guard Nate Herbig and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Perhaps the most important note was the inclusion of Tim Jernigan on the active list. The defensive tackle has been out since breaking his foot in Atlanta. He should provide a huge boost along the defensive line in stopping both the run and attacking the quarterback. He’s a key part of the defense.

Shareef Miller Can’t Get on the Field

The Eagles invested a fourth-round pick in Shareef Miller but he has been unable to crack the pass-rushing rotation. In fact, the young defensive end has only been active for one game. He played a whopping two snaps last week against Buffalo.

Making matters worse, the Eagles recently traded for another edge rusher when they acquired Genard Avery from Cleveland. Avery was active Sunday and expected to be a big part of the defensive game plan.

“I don’t let stuff like that frustrate me because I’m thinking bigger picture,” Miller said. “I can’t speak on what they do upstairs,” Miller said, via NJ Advance Media. “If it’s to help the team or benefit the team, I’m all for it.”