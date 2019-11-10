Eagles Players Enjoying Bye Week in Interesting Ways [LOOK]

The Eagles won’t be playing a football game this weekend. It’s their long-awaited bye week.

For Eagles fans, that means rather boring TV dates with the Bears versus Lions, or Jets versus Giants. Those are the two games being shown in the Philadelphia market.

The players need the rest and relaxation as they get healthy for the second half of the season. Several Eagles shared what they were up to this weekend — a good chunk watched that riveting LSU-Alabama game Saturday night (can the Eagles draft Thaddeus Moss already?) — and seemed to be enjoying their time off.

Thaddeus Moss living up to the name on the back of his jersey. Randy has to be proud of his kid 🙌 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/eJMwSml5YF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2019

Carson Wentz Went Hunting in North Dakota

No surprises here. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz enjoyed a long, relaxing weekend in his home state of North Dakota. He posted a viral shot showing roughly 100 dead geese bagged during a three-day hunt.

Wentz said: “Some guys like to go to the beach over the bye week, but I prefer to go back to my ND roots and chase birds in freezing temps!”

DeSean Jackson Rehabbing, Working Hard to Return

Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson posted several Instagram stories revealing an intense rehab routine. He was seen stretching out and working with a trainer.

Jackson has expressed hope that he can make it back to the field for a potential playoff run. He gave an encouraging thumbs up following successful surgery on his torn abdomen earlier this week.

Merrill Reese Loves Football, Hates Eagles Bye Week

Legendary Eagles play-by-play man Merrill Reese sent an authoritative message about his feelings about the bye week. He hates it. He loves his job and misses not doing it.

“People often ask if I’m enjoying the bye week. The answer is no,” Reese wrote on Twitter. “My life is a bit less hectic but once the season begins I cherish each Sunday (or Monday or Thursday as the case may be). I’ll watch a ton of football this weekend but Eagles game day is so very special.”

People often ask if I’m enjoying the bye week. The answer is no. My life is a bit less hectic but once the season begins I cherish each Sunday (or Monday or Thursday as the case may be). I’ll watch a ton of football this weekend but Eagles game day is so very special. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) November 9, 2019

Eagles Post Photo of Empty Stands at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles official Twitter account reminded fans that there will be no game Sunday by sharing a sad video of an empty stadium.

They panned around the Linc and showed empty seats, along with an overhead panoramic featuring no lights or fireworks. The quiet scene was a reminder to everyone about how much football means to the City of Brotherly Love.