Eagles Fans Force Struggling WR Nelson Agholor Off Instagram

It’s been a rough year for Nelson Agholor and he’s heard enough criticism. At least from fans on social media.

Agholor had been keeping it positive on Instagram in recent weeks, with photos of him working out and hanging out with teammates. Apparently, the cries from Eagles fans about his on-the-field struggles — the receiver dropped another pass last Sunday due to poor tracking (and maybe wind) — was enough to cause him to shut it down.

He has 312.7K followers on Instagram. Agholor has maintained his Twitter account, but hasn’t posted anything since Oct. 1. It’s kind of sad that a professional athlete has to worry about trolls on the internet despite his poor play.

Agholor has been one of the good guys in the locker room, always cordial with reporters and quick to explain his struggles. He even broke down in tears following the team’s most recent loss to New England as he tried to elaborate on what went wrong on the 4th-and-10 play. He dropped what would have been a tough catch to tie the game.

Agholor Has Been Worst Wide Receiver in NFL

Statistics are statistics, no arguing numbers. Nelson Agholor has been the absolute worst wide receiver in football this year.

According to Pro Football Focus, he graded 124th out of 124 wide receivers with at least 25% of their team’s snaps. He’s also ranked 66th out of 66 wide receivers in defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement (DYAR) metric, per Bleeding Green Nation.

Agholor is having his worst statistical season since 2016 when the Eagles receiver caught 36 balls for 365 yards — 10.1 yards per reception — in 15 games. This year, he has 36 catches for 322 yards in 10 games (8.9 yards per reception).

But the drops are the things that have made him the scourge of the roster. The Eagles have 15 dropped passes as a team, with Agholor accounting for three of them. Two of those drops were possible game-winning or game-tying touchdowns. And those numbers don’t include the balls he either gave up on or tracked incorrectly.

Coaching Staff Gives Agholor Vote of Confidence

Look, the coaching staff isn’t going to trash their players. That wouldn’t be a good look. However, it remains frustrating to hear them talk about having confidence in Nelson Agholor when he can’t make routine plays.

Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh continues to throw platitudes at the struggling wideout, adding that it was “unfair” to say Agholor has regressed since coming into the league in 2016.

“Got a lot of confidence in Nelson Agholor,” Groh said. “He’s one of the reasons we’ve had success here and I know he’ll continue to be one.”

Head coach Doug Pederson echoed those comments in his day-after press conference and blamed the wind for the one he missed against New England. It would have been a tough catch, but one that a professional receiver probably needs to come down with in a big game.

“It would have been a spectacular catch if he’d have got it,” Pederson said. “I’m sure he’s beating himself up for not making that play.”

