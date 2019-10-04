Nelson Agholor Posts Epic Workout Video [LOOK]

Nelson Agholor has taking more heat than a furnace in recent weeks. Now he’s firing back by putting in extra work at the gym.

The much-maligned slot receiver was mercilessly ridiculed after losses to the Falcons and Lions due to his careless drops. Then, Agholor laid a dinosaur egg last Thursday versus the Packers with zero catches.

Earlier this week, the former first-round picck silenced his critics by flashing a picture of himself hitting the weights and working on his hand control during a workout routine.

Of course, the viral photo gave some fans a reason to get back on his case for dropping passes. But many praised Agholor for logging the extra hours after practice.

Agholor’s Name Mentioned in Trade Talks

Nelson Agholor has one of the largest contracts on the books for the Eagles. After the team exercised his fifth-year option, the slot receiver is due $9.38 million in 2019. All that money is fully guaranteed, so it’s dead money.

The Eagles could have worked out a contract extension for the 26-year-old prior to June 1 and potentially saved about $6.8 million, according to Over The Cap. Taking it a step further, the move would have given Agholor a huge vote of confidence that he was a part of their long-term plans. That didn’t happen.

His name has come up in recent months as an intriguing piece of trade bait, too. He has been linked in a speculative deal to acquire Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars, and rumors ratcheted up when the Eagles used a second-round pick on rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned in April that many NFL teams viewed Agholor as available for the right price.

One player teams view as being available: #Eagles WR Nelson Agholor. A versatile weapon, he carries a $9.4M fully guaranteed price tag and is a potential to be traded if Philly drafts a receiver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2019

The 20th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has enjoyed an up-and-down career in Philadelphia. It started out rather shakily under head coach Chip Kelly, but he has turned into a legitimate threat in the slot since Doug Pederson took the reins. Agholor has caught 126 balls for 1,504 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons while averaging 11.9 yards per catch. In 2017, he quadrupled his stats and asserted himself as one of the best slot receivers in football. According to Pro Football Focus, he trailed only Larry Fitzgerlad for most yards gained in the slot.

Eagles WR Nelson Agholor has thrived from the slot in 2017@PFF_Sam explains whyhttps://t.co/kT1Kf1vuRd pic.twitter.com/i1m0LNcLTk — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2017

In May, Agholor told reporters he wasn’t listening to the trade rumors and emphatically stated that he wanted to remain with the Eagles. His confidence level appeared to be at an all-time high, especially after saying he had “unfinished business.”

“I didn’t really worry about it,” Agholor told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “At the end of the day, I love this place. We have unfinished business. You gotta think about it, though? What am I worried about? Am I worried that I’m going to have a job in this league? If not, not at all. I want to be an Eagle and I’m here.”

