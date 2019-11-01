Eagles Miss Out on Josh Gordon, Another Pro Bowl WR Remains Unsigned

The Eagles could have wagered on long odds — in the end, they decided not to roll of the dice. Josh Gordon will reportedly not enter the nest. He’s heading to Seattle.

The former Patriots receiver was placed on waivers Thursday afternoon and needed to clear 16 teams before getting to Philadelphia. It seems the Eagles never put a claim in on the mystifying 28-year-old as he was picked up 11 picks after them when Seattle took them at No. 28.

NESN’s Doug Kyed first reported that Gordon had been claimed by an unknown team, then NJ Advance Media’s Mike Kaye cited a source saying it wasn’t the Eagles.

I'm told WR Josh Gordon wasn't claimed by the #Eagles, per source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 1, 2019

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport finally solved the mystery when he confirmed that Gordon had been claimed by the Seattle Seahawks.

The #Seahawks have claimed former #Patriots WR Josh Gordon, source said. QB Russell Wilson gets his wish. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019

Gordon was expected to be an extremely hot commodity on the waiver wire for multiple reasons. First, he can sign a team-friendly contract for only $1.08 million and, secondly, the Pro Bowl receiver is still only 28 years old. Gordon has been battling a left knee injury all year but it is not considered serious and the receiver should be able to contribute as soon as he learns Seattle’s playbook.

How long will that take? It’s anyone’s guess. Gordon needed two weeks to get up to speed after the Patriots traded for him last season.

Gordon has been an elite pass-catcher over his seven-year career, albeit one littered with suspensions and lost seasons. Even so, he has accumulated 4,113 yards on 240 catches with 20 touchdowns. He also led the NFL in receiving when he posted 1,646 yards in 2013. His immense talent cannot be overstated.

Eagles Depth Chart at Wide Receiver

The Eagles have been consistent in their messaging about not mortgaging the future. Adding a guy like Josh Gordon would have been intriguing because they wouldn’t have had to give any assets up to get him. He was a free agent. Either way, that ship has most definitely sailed.

For now, the Eagles’ wide receivers remain DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins. Agholor had been mentioned in a myriad of possible trade scenarios that never came to fruition. Philadelphia also has speedy 23-year-old Marcus Green down on their practice squad.

Dez Bryant Remains Available as Free Agent

There is one more notable name still hanging around out there like a wayward apocalypse survivor, Dez Bryant. The former Cowboys stud receiver hasn’t played since Dallas released him last April. His production had started taking a dip in 2015 as injuries kept him sidelined for 10 games.

Bryant, who played in all 16 games in 2017 and finished with 838 yards, has previously stated he would return to the right situation. He was signed by the New Orleans Saints last year before tearing his ACL in practice and hitting IR. The 30-year-old could provide veteran leadership, plus a big frame (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) and reliable hands, to a contender.

The Eagles might balk at taking a chance on another ex-Cowboy — the Orlando Scandrick experiment combusted — but maybe they should consider it. Bryant has 531 career receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. Oh, and he was recently seen tweeting about the Eagles during their 37-10 loss to Dallas. Don’t worry, Bryant still hates the color green.

See you want me to get in trouble by the twitter police don’t you… you can’t be asking no crazy question like that…absolutely not 😂 😂 https://t.co/l0bGmrShMb — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 21, 2019

