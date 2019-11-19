Eagles Expect Return of Starting LB versus Seahawks

The reinforcements keep coming for the Philadelphia Eagles. Nigel Bradham is on the mend.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wouldn’t confirm his starting linebacker was ready to return to practice, but it sure sounds like he will. Bradham told reporters he was “hopeful” to be back out there this week and shared his thoughts on preparing for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The 30-year-old has been out since Week 6 when he left the Vikings game with an ankle injury.

“It’s all about just keeping your composure, man,” Bradham said of facing Wilson. “You got to have some great patience when you play a guy like that and also being able to stay in coverage because he’s always a threat to throw. Even when he’s dropping, scrambling … he’s always looking to throw first.”

The ailment has lingered for the past several weeks leading to increased defensive snaps for Kamu Grugier-Hill who had his best game of the year last week against New England. Nate Gerry led the linebacking corps with 73 total snaps, with Grugier-Hill taking 40 snaps. T.J. Edwards also had 11 snaps.

Bradham’s return would be a huge boost for a unit that has largely overachieved. Schwartz said Grugier-Hill was forced to wear the headset and call out the plays for a series versus New England after Gerry had to leave the field. That job is usually reserved for Bradham.

Nelson Agholor Not Regressing, Full Confidence in WR

Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh isn’t about to throw Nelson Agholor under the bus. While the rest of Philadelphia continues to verbally pummel the fifth-year receiver, the coaches continue to make excuses. He’s not regressing. He’s the same player he was in 2017.

Agholor set career marks during the Super Bowl season when he hauled in 62 balls for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. He quietly established himself as one of the best slot receivers in football while averaging 12.4 yards per reception. This year, Agholor can’t seem to catch the ball when it’s thrown his way.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Nelson Agholor,” Groh told reporters. “He’s still the same player.”

Agholor has been the absolute worst at his position through the first 11 weeks, too. According to Pro Football Focus, he has graded 124th out of 124 wide receivers to play at least 25-percent of their team’s snaps. That’s really bad.

Greg Ward Getting Ready to Contribute for Eagles?

One name that keeps popping up is Greg Ward. He’s sitting down on the Eagles practice squad after a pretty impressive training camp.

He’s one of three options at wide receiver available to activate to the 53-man roster. Will Ward get the call this week? It doesn’t sound likely, although the coaching staff hasn’t ruled it out.

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh admitted that Ward makes a “couple plays every day in practice” when asked about him. He’s definitely a guy to keep an eye on. Ward could be a surprise candidate to replace struggling receivers like Agholor or Mack Hollins. He flashed an ability to make plays in the preseason.