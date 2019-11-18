Eagles Have Intriguing WR Options on Practice Squad

It’s no secret the Eagles need playmakers at wide receiver. Instead of looking at the waiver wire, they should look at their roster.

The Eagles have three intriguing options stashed away on their practice squad, including one receiver who enjoyed a decent training camp and preseason. The team has Greg Ward, Robert Davis and Marcus Green all available if they wanted to call a skill-player up. To make the move, they would have to release someone from the active roster. It might not be a bad idea at this point.

The team’s wide receivers have been atrocious all year and have contributed mightily to a stagnant passing attack. Yes, Carson Wentz deserves a good deal of blame. But it would certainly help the quarterback to have some guys that can catch the ball and stretch the field. Ward, Davis and Green all have compelling speed — and could be better options than Nelson Agholor.

Robert Davis

The Redskins waived Davis after a Week 4 loss in which the 6-foot-3 burner started in place of an injured Terry McLarin. In fact, Davis saw 43.1 percent of the offensive snaps in the loss only to get his walking papers shortly after the game. The Georgia State product was coming off an impressive preseason where he hauled in three catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns in four games. Many were surprised he cleared waivers after the Redskins cut him on Oct. 1.

The Eagles claimed Davis and haven’t utilized him at all, aside from throwing to him during wide-receiver drills at practice. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2017 after finishing as Georgia State’s all-time leader in receptions (222) and receiving yards (3,391). He ranks second there in touchdowns with 17. Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at the NFL Combine and has gone on record as saying he relishes being a “guy that can stretch the field.” He also hustles on special teams.

Marcus Green

Green is another sixth-round draft pick that can flat-out fly off the line of scrimmage as evidenced by showing blazing 4.39 speed at his pro day. Sure, he’s slightly undersized at 5-foot-8 but was heavily praised coming out of college as a playmaker and “catch-and-run specialist.” The 23-year-old has never seen a snap in a real NFL game after struggling with fumbling problems in the preseason for the Atlanta Falcons. Still, he saw action in four games and finished with one catch for eight yards. Potential.

The young receiver has been known throughout his career as a dual-threat, thanks to his explosiveness as a kick returner. He led the entire country with a 32.4 yard average on kick returns during his junior year at Louisiana-Monroe, including four kickoff returns for touchdowns. Green left the school with 202 receptions for 2,698 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. Don’t blink.

Greg Ward

Ward is very familiar to Eagles fans following a dominant preseason. In fact, many people wanted the team to keep him as the fifth wide receiver over third-year man Mack Hollins. He made six receptions for 87 yards in four preseason games, including a 38-yard touchdown grab against the Jaguars. The 5-foot-11 receiver is a former quarterback who grew up playing against Patrick Mahomes back home in Texas. The two share a special bond from a long-standing high school rivalry.

Ward is another guy who serves as a multiple threat due to his ability to throw and run the ball. He flashed it for the Eagles in the preseason when he took an end-around and ran it 15 yards for a first down. He also put his arm on display against Jacksonville when he took a flea-flicker and launched it deep. It fell incomplete but clearly showed how valuable he could be on trick plays.

The former undrafted free agent ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash and was receiving Heisman Trophy consideration coming out college. Ward threw for 3,557 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior at the University of Houston while rushing for 518 yards and 10 scores. He saw game action for the Eagles in Week 3 versus Detroit.