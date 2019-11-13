Ezekiel Elliott’s Mom Slams Skip Bayless for Trashing Cowboys Star’s Jersey

Skip Bayless learned the hard way what happens when you mess with Mama Zeke’s spawn.

The controversial FS1 analyst and noted Dallas Cowboys was taken to task by Ezekiel Elliott’s mother for his antics Monday, a day after the Cowboys suffered a bitter 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Bayless’ most egregious offense was recording himself wearing a Dak Prescott jersey while dumping Elliott’s jersey into a garbage can. This, after Bayless tweeted a pre-game picture of himself rocking Elliott’s likeness.

Which Dawn Elliott used as ammunition as she fired back at the hot take extraordinaire.

I certainly hope I don’t ever see @RealSkipBayless post another pic wearing my son’s jersey. 🙄 https://t.co/lxY9NizC9x pic.twitter.com/lSXJlhNdiY — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) November 11, 2019

Skip’s Tweetstorm Against Zeke

Throughout the Week 10 contest, and following its conclusion, Bayless used his social media platform to specifically target Elliott, who managed just 47 yards on 20 carries in arguably his worst performance of the season. It caused Bayless so much grief, he switched to a Prescott jersey and abandoned all hope in Dallas’ struggling ground attack. What you’ll find below is a smattering of his (sometimes-rational) thoughts.

“Dalvin Cook keeps making Cowboys miss in the open field. On that catch, Zeke could not.”

“So far Zeke looks like the 3rd best running back on the field.”

“I hate to say it, but Ezekiel Elliott is killing the Cowboys. So many nowhere runs keep wasting so many downs.”

“WHY WOULD YOU GET IT ALL THE WAY TO 1ST AND 10 AT THE 11 AND GO TO ZEKE THREE TIMES WHEN HE HAS BEEN A DISASTER ALL NIGHT LONG??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????”

“I’m sorry, but Zeke is a shell of his rookie self. I’m afraid Jerry terribly overpaid him.”

“Ezekiel Elliott, 20 carries, 47 yards. Bottom line: Vikings had Dalvin Cook, the Cowboys did not.”

“Zeke did not deserve to swap jerseys with Dalvin Cook.”

“My running back has turned into a shell of himself. I don’t recognize Ezekiel Elliott anymore. He has become a liability and a dangerously overpaid liability. But you know what I did not overestimate? My quarterback.”

Jerry Jones Not Concerned About NFL’s Richest RB

The Cowboys’ owner admitted he was “disappointed” in the loss to Minnesota — a loss that he feels the team will “pay for” and hopes isn’t “terminal.”

But, in the face of tinfoil-hat theories speculating whether Jones ordered the coaches to feed his $90 million investment, the organization’s highest power holds firm in his belief that Elliott isn’t regressing, as Bayless stated.

“No, not at all,” Jones bluntly said Tuesday in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

