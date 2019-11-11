Clippers Star Paul George Has Jersey Retired by Fresno State

Prior to his debut in the NBA, Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George played two collegiate seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs. An impressive career stint with the school resulted in George being selected No. 10 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.

On Sunday, Fresno State retired George’s No. 24 jersey at its home opener for the 2019-20 college basketball season against Winthrop at the Save Mart Center.

Paul George’s College Basketball Career With Fresno State

As the Fresno Bee details, George played two seasons with the Bulldogs. George played at a superstar caliber level during his time at the collegiate level. He averaged 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 63 career games during his time at Fresno State. George was impressive specifically as a sophomore, averaging 16.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. He shot 42.4 percent (154 of 363) from the field along with 35.3 percent (122 of 308) from 3-point range. He was also a second-team All-Conference selection in 2010.

With stats like that, it was no surprise that George would be noticed and picked up by an NBA team. It was somewhat expected that the school recognized George for his achievements, as he was one of their top players in history.

As the Fresno Bee detailed, Bulldogs athletics director Terry Tumey said, “One of our goals as a Department is to connect our rich tradition with our promising future by honoring the legends of our past appropriately. There will be more recognition to come, as we have so many great former Bulldogs out there, but this particular opportunity is all about celebrating Paul George and his wonderful achievements.”

Fresno State Retires Former Bulldog, Paul George’s Jersey

The retirement of George’s jersey came during the halftime of their school’s home opener. Per Stephan Hicks, Sports Director of ABC, among those in the crowd at tonight’s celebration included Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, head coach Doc Rivers, Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac, Landry Shamet and Patrick Patterson.

Doc Rivers, Steve Balmer and a bunch of Clippers stopping by the Save Mart Center in Fresno to honor Paul George as his jersey is retired. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/2U4cEurMzt — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) November 10, 2019

Farbod Esnaashari, Clippers writer for Forbes, posted a video interview with Paul George regarding tonight’s jersey retirement. George said, “To have my name and number hanging from there is surreal you know. It’s very honorable very blessed and it’s a humbling experience.”

Paul George: "The #Clippers have been a time that I loved growing up. It's a dream come true. You dream about these moments."pic.twitter.com/5OIl4Rg7Wo — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 10, 2019

Paul George After Fresno State

After Paul George’s basketball career with Fresno State, he went on to win an Olympic gold medal. He then spent seven seasons with the Indiana Pacers, two with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now the Clippers.

Unfortunately, George has yet to take the court as a member of the Clippers due to the recovery of injuries to both shoulders. Though fans were hopeful for a PG debut Monday night against the Toronto Raptors, this will not be happening. The latest Clippers availability report for tomorrow night’s game was just recently released by Clippers writer Mirjam Swanson. It lists Paul George as out due to injury/illness.

Don’t expect to see PG just yet. Here’s the Clippers availability report ahead of Monday’s game against the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/XqX5V6EAC7 — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) November 11, 2019

Though PG will not take the court on Monday, there is no need to panic as George has shown tremendous progress lately. Paul George can still make his debut as early as Wednesday night at 4:30 p.m. PT against the Houston Rockets.