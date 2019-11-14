Giants Make Shocking Decision on Colin Kaepernick Workout: Report

The controversial former NFC divisional champion quarterback Colin Kaepernick may be finally inching his way closer to another shot in the NFL.

After being what he and his team described as “blackballed” by the NFL, the ex-starting quarterback of the San Franciso 49ers will be holding a private workout in front of a multitude of NFL scouts, coaches, and higher-ups.

While it’s been reported that Kapernick will not be notified of which teams will be in attendance prior to his workout taking place, word around town is that a certain organization out of New York may be interested.

The Giants Will Attend Colin Kaepernick’s Workout

According to NJ Advance Media, a person with knowledge of the team’s planning informed them that the New York Giants will indeed be attending Colin Kaepernick’s private workout this Saturday.

The workout will kick off at 3:00 pm ET, and be held at the Atlanta Falcons‘ practice facility in Flowery Branch.

Kaepernick, who once led his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, to a Super Bowl berth back in 2012, has become more known in recent years as a political and social activist.

Kaep has dedicated a plethora of his time to fighting against what he believes to be an epidemic of police brutality and racism against African Americans in the United States. Yet, despite his other endeavors, it apparently hasn’t slowed down the QB’s desire and will to once again don an NFL uniform.

Kaepernick is reportedly primed to put on a show, stating he’s “been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

Is Kaepernick a Fit with the G-Men?

As many media personalities have discussed over the past few days, most believe that this showcase of Kaepernick’s is to allow NFL teams to evaluate whether he’s ready for another chance in the NFL, not this season, but for next season.

That’s certainly an intriguing belief, considering that the Giants will likely be moving on from franchise great Eli Manning. That means the G-Men will need to fill a backup spot behind this season’s sixth overall draft back and QB of the now, as well as of the future, Daniel Jones.

In Kaepernick’s most recent NFL season back in 2016, he threw for an impressive 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions. However, he led a talent depleted 49ers team to a record of just 1-10 as a starter that year.

It’s also worth noting that Kapernick’s signing with a team like the Giants would likely present a number of hurdles that a team in a smaller market may not endure. For starters, the majority of New Yorkers hold a special place in their hearts for their Boys in Blue, the Giants, and the police.

Secondly, when speaking with MMQB back in 2017, Giants owner John Mara stated that in “all my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue” in regards to Colin Kaepernick. Letters such as “If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game.”

Mara continued, “It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, more so than any other issue I’ve run into.”

Despite the backlash from fans, Mara has previously said he believed Kaepernick still had the ability to be an NFL quarterback.

While that statement certainly holds weight, as there are clearly quarterbacks in today’s NFL that pale in comparison to the talents that Kaepernick could offer a team. However, the fit in New York just seems like a bad one for both parties.

