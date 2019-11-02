Sterling Shepard Out: Golden Tate Fantasy Start or Sit On Monday Night Football?

The New York Giants passing attack showed their first sign of life a week ago since Daniel Jones’ inaugural start all the way back in Week 3. Jones’ 322 passing yards vs. the Lions in Week 7 broke what was a three-game streak of averaging less than 190 passing yards per game by the quarterback.

With the Giants offense already seemingly trending upwards heading into a Monday night showdown with the division rival Dallas Cowboys, the G-Men seemed to receive some news this week that would have put their unit over the top. Slot-Mayven Sterling Shepard had cleared concussion protocol and was in line to return to the team’s starting lineup this week.

However, Shepard started showing concussion symptoms late Saturday night, leading the Giants to put the wideout back in concussion protocol, and ruling him out for Week 9.

Giants announced WR Sterling Shepard is back in concussion protocol and out Monday night vs. Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2019

Does an inactive Shepard make Golden Tate a must-start fantasy option once again this week? Let’s discuss.

Golden Tate’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Dallas Cowboys

Golden Tate comes into Week 9 riding a brilliant three-game tear. From Week 5 on, Tate ranks as the ninth-highest scoring fantasy player at his position, firmly placing him within WR1 territory in nearly all fantasy leagues. Tate’s 17.6 points per game over that time frame is more than fantasy standouts such as Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin.

Interestingly enough, Tate’s string of superb play started the moment Sterling Shepard went down with injury. While it may not give a defining answer to the offseason concerns of whether or not the two-slot receivers could coincide with one another, it does prove that Tate functions better when used predominantly as the team’s main slot-target.

Tate will have his hands full with a stingy Dallas secondary this week. The Cowboys allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the wideout position this season, surrendering a lone receiving touchdown to a receiver since Week 2.

Yet, it is worth noting that in the Giants-Cowboys matchup back in Week 1, Shepard, who manned the slot role that week, saw seven targets come his way, hauling in six of them on his way to a double-digit fantasy performance. Plus, if you could pick at one slight fault in the Dallas secondary it would be their ability to defend the slot receiver. The Cowboys allowed Jamison Crowder, a receiver who accumulates much of his production in a similar fashion to that of Shepard and Tate, to catch six receptions and nearly eclipse the 100-yard receiving mark.

Opposing offenses have made it a priority to feature their slot receivers when facing off with the Cowboys. Opponents have opted to avoid Byron Jones, and instead attack Jourdan Lewis, and Anthony Brown (questionable to play on Monday), their nickel and dime defensive backs, both of whom own a PFF grade in the 60s this year.

Should You Start or Sit Golden Tate in Week 9?

Since returning from his suspension, not many wideouts have been more consistent than Golden Tate from a fantasy perspective. Tate has not seen his stats dip below six receptions nor 80 receiving yards in each of the last three weeks.

With Shepard ruled out on Monday, there is no reason to question whether the former Notre Dame standout would be able to keep that streak going.

Tate is a solid WR2 under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

