Jets’ Jamal Adams Trolls Giants QB Daniel Jones on Twitter

After the New York Jets beat the New York Giants 34-27 to pull to 2-8 on the season, Jets safety Jamal Adams took to Twitter to celebrate the team’s victory–and to perhaps talk a little smack to the opposition.

Adams also decided to celebrate one play specifically. Early in the third quarter, he blew past a block thrown by Giants running back Saquon Barkley while rushing quarterback Daniel Jones. Adams snatched the ball out of Jones’ grasp and promptly ran it in for a touchdown. Adams retweeted the play, with the phrase “Gimme that!!”:

But Adams didn’t stop there. He then tweeted out a popular Spongebob Squarepants meme featuring Patrick the Starfish snatching a purse out of Spongebob’s hand while saying: “I’ll be taking that.” Adams included the word “Mood,” along with a laughing emoji.

Naturally, several fans had comments to add to Adams’ posts:

You must be fun at parties — Jason Lynch (@LodgrenTZ) November 10, 2019

Adams and the Jets haven’t exactly had the most upbeat and positive season, but they scored the final 13 points in the game, and celebrations have been few and far between for the Jets this year. The play was one of 17 turnovers on the year for Jones, who saw his Giants also fall to 2-8 on the season.

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson saw Adams’ tweet, and responded jokingly, telling him to shut up:

Lmaoooo Shutup — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) November 10, 2019

It was a rare moment of light-heartedness for Adams this season, as he was the subject of trade rumors prior to the trade deadline a few weeks ago–rumors he didn’t seem to take very kindly to.