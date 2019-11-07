Jordan Matthews Seems to Confirm Return to Eagles in Epic Post [LOOK]

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to make their reported roster move for Jordan Matthews official.

Despite being widely speculated by several media outlets, the receiver technically remains a free agent. Matthew took to Twitter to basically confirm the news when he posted: “When you know God has been good to you! #FlyEaglesFly #3Times” and a picture of him in a midnight green Eagles jersey. The 27-year-old isn’t expected to report to the team until after the bye week.

The former second-round draft pick will be embarking on his third stint with the Eagles. He has 245 receptions for 2,973 yards and 21 touchdowns in parts of four seasons in Philadelphia. Matthews also has a well-documented friendship with quarterback Carson Wentz as the two share a special bond over faith and football.

The Jordan Matthews Memes Invade the Internet

Whatever your thoughts on Jordan Matthews’ ability as a wide receiver, you have to admit the memes of him returning to the Eagles have been legendary. They took over the internet starting Wednesday afternoon and spilled over into Thursday morning. They were all hilarious with jokes ranging from comparing Matthews to an ex-girlfriend to ones showing clips of Paul Rudd.

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long — one of the best Twitter follows out there, by the way — was one of the first guys to spot the trend. He immediately said: “The J Matt memes are epic” and shared a few favorites.

My favorite one https://t.co/o44zWL7jt2 — baseball watcher Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) November 6, 2019

Lmao https://t.co/jsUBaiQM5s — baseball watcher Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) November 6, 2019

Long and Matthews played briefly together in Philadelphia during 2017 training camp before the Eagles dealt the receiver to Buffalo on Aug. 11 for cornerback Ronald Darby. The Eagles threw in a 2018 third-round pick in the deal.

Carson Wentz Announces Charity Softball Game

Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation announced the return of their annual charity softball game on Thursday. They will host two dates — one on May 8 in Philadelphia and one on June 26 in Fargo — and proceeds will go toward the organization’s stated goal to “uplift individuals and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for His people.” Tickets will go on sale in December for both events.

The dual softball games raised $1.4 million and nearly 40,000 people attended last year, according to a press release. Wentz founded the AO1 Foundation in 2017 as a way to give back to the community.

To add to that, we had so much fun in Fargo last summer, we are doing it again! We’ll be at Newman Outdoor Field on June 26, 2020 hanging out with Bison Nation for the second annual AO1 Charity Softball Game in North Dakota. pic.twitter.com/CVFCEudKP1 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) November 7, 2019

“I’ve been blessed with a platform that I can use to give back,” said Wentz. “We are all uniquely gifted to serve and can accomplish more together than alone. Thanks to the foundation’s supporters, fans who have attended the game and those who volunteer, we can make an even bigger impact to help people in the United States and Haiti.”

