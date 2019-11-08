Lakers-Mavericks Was Best Game of Season Thus Far, Says Ex-Cowboys Star

The stars truly shine bright at night. Grammy-nominated hitmaker Post Malone and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant lit up American Airlines Center to watch the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday.

The Lakers beat the Mavs in an overtime thriller 119-110, a game which saw both LeBron James and Luka Doncic record triple-doubles. King James posted 39 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds, while the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic dropped 31 points with 15 assists and 13 rebounds.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Dez Bryant visited the Lakers’ locker room after the game and exchanged pleasantries with the players. McMenamin also reported that the former Cowboy participated in the Lakers’ postgame scrum.

Dez Bryant Shared His Take on Mavericks vs. Lakers

While the media waited for LeBron and Anthony Davis to give their postgame reactions, Bryant was asked by Fanatics View to give his reaction to the overtime thriller. Bryant would dub the matchup the best game of the season thus far.

“It’s a classic, Bryant told Fanatics View. “As of right now, probably the best game in the NBA season, I would say, I don’t think anyone would disagree with that. It was a great game,” Bryant said.

LeBron James on Lakers’ Early Struggles to Start the Game

At the 6:34 mark of the first quarter, the Lakers were down 20-7. Once the night had wrapped up, James was asked about their slow start and how it all played out.

“Offensively, we just couldn’t make a shot to start the game, and I was getting great looks for my teammates, and those shots just weren’t going down,” James said.

“But the most important thing, we just continued to defend, and that’s what’s always going to keep us in the game. So just for me, I tried to be aggressive at certain points of the first half. Seeing if my shot was going to go. Seeing if I had a good hand and even with the first half and the struggles that we had, offensively was able to stay in the game because defensively, we were still in tune,” said James.

LeBron James on Mavericks Rising Star Luka Doncic

McMenamin asked LeBron James in the media scrum about his matchup against Luka Doncic and his performance against them Friday night.

“I don’t really get into the one-on-one battle,” James said. “Obviously he’s a great young talent, I love his game, his ability to not only create shots for himself, but you guys know I love the fact that he can get great looks for his teammates. That’s what I thrive on, that’s what I’ve always believed in, and he just plays the game the right way.”

LeBron’s praise for Doncic began the two had even left the floor, as the Lakers star was caught on camera talking to the second-year star. James can be heard calling him a ‘bad m-f***er.’ During the Mavericks media scrum with Doncic, he was asked about that moment.

“That was just some crazy stuff for me,” Doncic said. “I’ve been following him. He was my idol from the beginning. I can play against him and play a game like that, and the words that he said after the game were something that were very special for me.

“They’re a championship team. We had a chance to win. We did some great things out there, and we should be proud of ourselves,” said the reigning Rookie of the Year.

