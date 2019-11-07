Pistons’ Derrick Rose an All-Star? NBA Analyst Sounds Off

It was truly a record-breaking season for Derrick Rose in 2011. The three-time NBA All-Star made history by becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history. Unfortunately for Rose, the seasons that followed would end in devastation as he would suffer a series of injuries.

Last season, however, Derrick Rose showed flashes of greatness as he averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. In one particular game against the Utah Jazz as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rose tallied a career-high of 50 points.

On Monday, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson interviewed Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis. Davis was asked if has been impressed with Derrick Rose.

“Yes, the fact that he revived his career in a sense,” said Davis.

“He went through a lot in New York, Cleveland, and now he is able to be happy. He played well in Minnesota had the 50-point game that brought him back to life. Now, he is in Detroit doing amazing things. I’m happy for him, he came back here [Chicago] and heard MVP chants. He is his old-self,” Davis said.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis tells me Derrick Rose is playing rejuvenated. pic.twitter.com/ZevdidExDN — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) November 5, 2019

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Derrick Rose’s All-Star Chances This Year

Recently, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin spoke about Rose and his chances of potentially making the NBA All-Star Game, as Fanatics View revealed.

“Certainly, there is a scenario where I do see it playing out,” said McMenamin.

“Obviously, he has done well for Detroit numbers-wise already, they’re going to have to win some games, but you talk about a send-off going back to Chicago for the All-Star Game would be a storybook. I covered him in Cleveland and saw what he puts his body through to try to play every game after all the injuries he’s had. I respect him on that level and hope for his sake that if it does happen to give him peace. Where he recognizes, that he might be the only MVP that might not make the Hall of Fame. That’s my story, but away to reconnect with the city of Chicago and the fans,” McMenamin said.

There has been plenty of praise heading in the direction of Rose, and this includes some love from current Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Last week, LaVine was asked after the Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons about Derrick Rose’s performance against them (23 points, seven assists and one rebound).

“He’s a legend,” LaVine said, per NBC Sports. “The crowd and city loves him. You respect a dude like that. He’s gone through so much, and he’s still at the top of his game. You see how elite, he is. Everybody respects him.”

Shawn Marion Adds Additional Comments on Derrick Rose

Earlier this year, I interviewed former Dallas Mavericks forward Shawn Marion and asked him about D-Rose’s resurgence with the Minnesota Timberwolves this past season.

“That’s my boy he is from Chicago, but Derrick was playing great last year up until the little hiatus or whatever. He was averaging 15 or 16 points a game. Derrick is averaging 18 coming off the bench in Minnesota and doesn’t [get] it twisted; he has been playing really good.” Marion stated.

“He is not playing like the D Rose of old because it is not the same kind of minutes and some role for him different team and different situations for him. He is balling and is back healthy, so what else do I need to say, “said the future Hall of Famer.

