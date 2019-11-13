Lions-Cowboys Key Matchups: Detroit’s Defensive Backfield Must Step Up

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will get together in back to back seasons, and if the Lions want to measure up after losing in 2018, they will have to win several key matchups in order to do so.

This year, what do the Lions have to do in order to beat the Cowboys? Here’s a look at the top matchups that will decide the game from the Detroit and Dallas perspective on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit’s Offensive Line vs. Dallas Defensive Front

The Lions have little to no rushing attack at the moment, which is horrible news for the offense. They got by for the most part without it against the Bears, but that isn’t going to be happening again when they take on a much better team up front in the trenches. The Lions offensive front has to try and open whatever holes they can for the ground game, while also doing a better job of protecting for Jeff Driskel. If the line, which could be down a key starter in Rick Wagner, cannot band together, it’s going to be a long afternoon against a front which is talented enough to wreck the game. It’s time for the Lions to get tougher up front.

Jeff Driskel vs. Dallas Defensive Backfield

Assuming Matthew Stafford doesn’t play, Driskel will be vital to watch once again. Last week, Driskel didn’t have the biggest day in the world throwing the football around, but there was the chance for him to hit some big plays and for the most part, Driskel managed to get it done. Still, he fired a bad interception and far too often was running for his life. This week, Driskel has to be more careful with the ball. The one mistake he made could have cost the Lions a shot at having a game winning field goal rather than playing for tie late. Driskel could win or lose the game himself with decision making against a talented secondary that has been exposed at times this season and hasn’t piled up the takeaways.

Detroit’s Defensive Backfield vs. Dallas Wide Receivers

Just as dangerous as the Detroit wideouts are a talented cast of Dallas receivers who can streak up and down the sidelines and make huge plays. The Lions backfield has not been good in recent weeks, and this is going to be a huge challenge for them against Dak Prescott, a guy who can make plays with his legs to extend passing lanes and continue plays. It’s will be huge for the backfield to hold up against the Dallas wideouts and tight ends, and will arguably be a significant challenge to Detroit. Win this battle and they could win the game. It will be on Darius Slay and company to have a large afternoon.

Ezekiel Elliott vs. Detroit’s Defensive Front

Detroit has been allergic to stopping the run all season long, and their defense has been pushed around in the trenches. Last season, Elliott had a big game against the Lions, so one might expect him to be able to have a similarly dominant performance again in this game. The Lions have to step up and find a way to shut him down on the ground and through the air. Elliott caught a huge catch late in order to set the Cowboys up for their narrow win last year. He’s done a ton to burn the Lions so the team has to be ready for all he can present, even if he’s having a down year by his own lofty standards.

