Lions Inactives: Multiple Starters to Sit vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions get set to take on the Chicago Bears, and will be a team walking very wounded as they get set to tangle with yet another NFC North foe head to head.

This week, the Lions have multiple big injuries they are dealing with as they get set to take on the Bears. As the inactives are revealed, there are multiple big names that are dealing with problems from the Detroit side.

Here’s a look at some of the top names that will be missing in action this week from the Detroit perspective.

Lions Inactives

QB Matthew Stafford

S Tracy Walker

DL Da’Shawn Hand

S Miles Killebrew

DE Romeo Okwara

G Beau Benzchawel

CB Michael Jackson

Analysis

Obviously, the biggest story of this game from Detroit’s perspective is the loss of Stafford. The quarterback does everything for the team and was the sole reason the squad was in most games week to week. In his place the Lions will roll with Jeff Driskel at quarterback. Losing Srafford is huge news, as is the fact that the Lions will be without starting safety Tracy Walker as well. Detroit needs Walker to heal up for their defensive back end to have any shot of getting better. Missing Da’Shawn Hand after he was on the comeback trail is tough as well for the defensive front, and Miles Killebrew was a late loss at safety hampering the depth there as well. Detroit will also miss Romeo Okwara up front from a pass rush standpoint, and they need to find a way to pressure the pocket in his absence.

Chicago is fairly healthy in terms of injuries coming into this week, but they will miss linebacker Isaiah Irving. The Bears have dealt with injuries elsewhere this season prior to this week, but in terms of the list leading into the game, Detroit is definitely the unhealthier of the two squads to remember this week.

What to Know

The Lions and Bears kick off at 1 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS, with Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts on the call.

Detroit enters this game as a slight underdog to a struggling Chicago team, but that might only be more of the case now given the injury problems to Stafford. The Bears have their own offensive problems, but will be challenged to try and stick it to Detroit’s beleaguered defense. Can the Lions shut down the fearsome Khalil Mack with their injured offensive front? It will be a major challenge they will have to overcome in order to have any shot at tasting victory. The Bears have enough weapons on both sides of the ball to make life tough on the Lions, who are dealing with not only an inconsistent start to the year, but the injury bug hitting at the worst possible time as well.

With the reveal of these inactives, it’s almost time for the game to kick off between Chicago and Detroit.

