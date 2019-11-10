Matthew Stafford Will Miss Game vs. Bears [Report]

The Detroit Lions won’t have Matthew Stafford as they try to win an important game against the Chicago Bears on the road.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stafford will miss the game against the Bears, and Jeff Driskel will get the start.

Sources: #Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip/back) is not expected to play against the #Bears. A surprise. He’s listed as questionable. His streak of 136 straight starts is suddenly set to end. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2019

Stafford almost never misses time and has been an iron man in the league since an injury riddled 2010 season after his first year in the league. That stops now. He’s played through tons of injuries before so it is a surprise to see Stafford missing the game, but apparently, back fractures are preventing him from suiting up, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford has fractured bones in his back and doctors will not let him play today vs. Bears, per source. Jeff Driskell starts for Detroit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2019

Stafford was limited in practice all week with the ailments.

Pro Bowl Dreaming

In order to keep his hot season going and set him up for later success, Stafford will have to play. Not only does Stafford have the amazing throws, but he is starting to pile up the numbers which might help his case for the Pro Bowl. Stafford hasn’t routinely been able to state his case as a Pro Bowl player, only making one of the games in his career in 2014. He’s been an alternate before and has been invited in other years, but it would be huge for the Lions to be able to get Stafford back in the game for his own confidence and his career if he can make it outright.

Most agree the now watered down Pro Bowl is a poor litmus test for successful players, but Stafford could be heading for the game and potentially for an All-Pro nod as well if he keeps up his huge play so far this season. It would be a huge thing for a quarterback which needs to boost his resume even more, and a huge way for him to get even more attention for the season.

Matthew Stafford’s 2019 Stats

Doing his best to try and shift the narrative from those who are negative about him, Stafford has been on a tear so far this season, putting up more touchdowns than interceptions while also going well over 1,000 yards already on the young season. He’s played consistent and looks the part of a guy who is ready to make the 30s the best years of his career. The Lions also have a better offense under Stafford now, as they are being led by Darrell Bevell, a guy who has worked with elite quarterbacks and elite offenses before.

This season, Stafford’s play has been a breath of fresh air for the team, and they’ve needed him playing well to have the respectable start they have had thus far. It seems the team’s new offense, which is putting up numbers and popular in the locker room, is suiting its quarterback well. Mistakes have been limited and the big plays have come more freely and frequently.

Stafford seems to be on the right track toward getting the Lions over the hump. The hope for fans is that he has a quick recovery and can get back soon for a team that badly needs him.

