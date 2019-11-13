Lions Injury Report: Two Key Defensive Players Added Thursday

The Detroit Lions had one of their most painful weeks in recent memory on the field during Week 10, and as the calendar shifts to Week 11, not much has changed on the injury report.

This week, the Lions remain a severely wounded team as they get set to take on the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday at Ford Field. Not only were the Lions down multiple key defensive players, Matthew Stafford was once again sidelined with the back injury that kept him out against the Chicago Bears.

In addition to Stafford, the Lions saw more trouble in the defensive backfield and along the defensive front as their week of practice got off to a start. New names emerged in the defensive backfield in Darius Slay and Will Harris much to Detroit’s chagrin.

Here’s a look at the report for Thursday as the Lions get prepared.

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Wednesday: No practice (ankle)

Thursday: No practice

Hand missed last weekend’s game with an ankle injury and is looking to be on track to miss another one with a similar ailment. It’s been a rough season so far for Hand, who was forced to sit out the beginning of the year with an elbow injury. Now Hand needs to make sure he can get back on the field to help a needy defensive line.

Ty Johnson, RB

Wednesday: No practice (concussion)

Thursday: Limited practice

Johnson exited the game early with a concussion and remains in protocol. It looks as if he might be a long shot to play this week, which means that the Lions could need to bring up a runner from the practice squad such as a Wes Hills or a Bo Scarbrough. Johnson being out doesn’t paint a good picture for his ability to make it through protocol in time to play.

Romeo Okwara, DE

Wednesday: No practice (groin)

Thursday: Limited practice

Okwara was missing last week as well, and would add another blow to the Lions in terms of a player who can rush the passer and also create fumbles. Missing him, the Lions will need others to step up and pressure the pocket. They managed to get pressure on Mitch Trubisky last week, but a healthy Okwara would be huge for the team.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Wednesday: No practice (hip/back)

Thursday: No practice

Stafford was a spectator again at practice on Wednesday, not dressing and standing to watch the action on the sidelines as Jeff Driskel once again got all of the run at quarterback. It’s fair to assume that Stafford isn’t likely to be able to play this week.

Rick Wagner, T

Wednesday: No practice (concussion)

Thursday: No practice

Wagner, like Johnson, was hurt during the game against the Bears after taking a head shot and it seems as if he might be a long shot to play this week as well. Detroit added Dan Skipper to the roster, which might be an indication of where they feel Wagner is at health wise. Don’t expect him to play this week.

Tracy Walker, DB

Wednesday: No practice (knee)

Thursday: No practice

Walker, working to the side in practice per some reports on the ground, continues to try and inch back, and his loss has been a major one for the team’s backfield, who has been under the gun since he was gone. Don’t count on him clawing back this week, but if he could be healthy in time for Thanksgiving, it could be a nice boost for the defense.

John Atkins, DT

Wednesday: Limited practice (wrist)

Thursday: Full practice

Detroit, who already put Kevin Strong on IR this week, is now even thinner at tackle with Atkins being limited. The hope is he could play to give the Lions some extra depth up front. That depth is what the team needs most of all at this point on the schedule.

Miles Killebrew, S

Wednesday: Limited practice (concussion)

Thursday: Full practice

Like the others with concussions, Killebrew is trying to climb back to the roster in time to play. Unlike the others, the fact that he is limited might be good for his status this week. He will be one to monitor, especially with the other losses at safety.

Sam Martin, P

Wednesday: Limited practice (abdomen)

Thursday: Limited practice

Martin missed practice all week and was still able to punt last week. The fact he is limited this week is better news for his availability moving forward.

Danny Amendola, WR

Wednesday: Limited practice (hand)

Thursday: Full practice

Amendola played last week and did a nice job to do so coming off his hand injury. The fact his hand is healing up and he could practice in full is a solid sign for him.

Mike Daniels, DT

Wednesday: Full practice (foot)

Thursday: Full practice

Daniels hinted after the game that he was alright, and the best news is it looks like that is the case. A full practice is great news for a guy who collected his first sack as Lion last week and needs to be poised for more. It looks as if Harrison will indeed be alright. Detroit dodged a bullet here.

Damon Harrison, DT

Wednesday: Full practice (groin)

Thursday: No practice (resting veteran)

Harrison played last week and continues to push through his groin injury. The fact that he was able to go this week fully is a good sign. Bet on the Lions trying to manage it by perhaps giving him an extra day somewhere, but on the whole, Harrison should be in the mix.

A’Shawn Robinson, DT

Wednesday: Full practice (ankle/thumb)

Thursday: Full practice

Another player the Lions could ill-afford to lose, it’s positive to see Robinson be involved fully in practice. It looks as if he will be good to go this week despite two injuries, but it will be worth watching to see what he can do and if he can keep healthy for Detroit’s front.

Will Harris, S

Wednesday: Not listed

Thursday: Limited practice (quad)

Harris would be a tough loss given his importance at safety. The team is paper thin at the position, and Harris picked up a quad ailment this week. Watch this one into Friday and through the weekend, because if Harris can’t go, the safety spot would be in full out crisis mode.

Darius Slay, CB

Wednesday: Not listed

Thursday: Limited practice (neck)

Slay appears on the injury report after just coming off with a neck ailment. Not great news, but decent news that he was at the very least limited and not out completely.

READ NEXT: Lions vs. Cowboys Referee Revealed