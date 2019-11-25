Los Angeles Clippers Improve Franchise-Best Start at Home

The Los Angeles Clippers have been unstoppable lately as they have won their last five games in a row. The last L they received was from the New Orleans Pelicans on November 14. The team only lost by five points in a back-to-back scoring frenzy, 132-127. The Pelicans didn’t stand a chance last night as the Clippers were out for revenge and hungry for the dub, defeating the Pelicans by 25, 134-109.

Not only did this win improve the Clippers winning streak but it also improved their franchise record for best start at home, 11-1. The Clippers originally set the new record on Friday when they beat the Houston Rockets, 102-93. During their home stand they have allowed 104.2 points per game and have scored 120.6 points per game.

Per Mirjam Swanson of the OC Register, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers joked about the record on Friday. “It’s amazing that’s a franchise record, that’s hilarious in some ways,” Rivers said.

Per Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes, Clippers superstar Paul George spoke on the record last night as well.

“We’ve got great fans that root for us at home. They supply the energy. Every home team takes pride in defending their home court,” George said.

Clippers Center Montrezl Harrell Makes NBA History

Last night, Clippers center Montrezl Harrell was on fire as he led the team to victory with 34 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. After last night, Harrell tied his career high of 34 points, according to Clippers reporter Jovan Buha. Not only did Trez tie his career high in points but he also made NBA history. Per the team, Montrezl Harrell is the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 34 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks off the bench.

According to Swanson, Rivers spoke on Harrell’s abilities saying, “I think people think that Trezz is good only because of Lou and they’re starting to see, Trezz is good. Period. There’s nothing else after that. He’s just a good basketball player.”

Harrell came out aggressively last night as he already racked up a total of 12 points by the beginning of the second half. The heat continued in the fourth as he tacked on 26 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his first 25 minutes of the game. By the time Trez was subbed out, he was up to 30 points. When Zu picked up his sixth foul of the game, Harrell was given more opportunities to score and got 4 more points almost instantly.

“He went out there and played aggressive tonight… He’s just going out there, competing, and not backing down,” Leonard said about Trez.

Leonard trailed Harrell in points with 26 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Clippers on the Road

The Clippers are now on the road for nine of their next 11 games. They will now go on a three-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs. The team will be back at home on Sunday as they host the Washington Wizards.

“We’ll find out a lot more about our team. It’s nice to go out on the road and have all your guys, though. We’ve had home games, but one of the toughest schedules so far. … and we haven’t had our health through it,” Rivers said per the OC Register.

Paul George also had a few words about the team’s upcoming road trip. “This is really the fun part of the season. When you have stretches to be together. When we’re on the road, we’re together, we’re bonding. There’s chemistry to be built, and dinners to be had. You have fun being hated on the road,” George said according to Esnaashari.