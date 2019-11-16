LSU vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Tigers are a legit title contender. LSU earned its fifth win over a top-10 opponent last week with a 46-41 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. LSU boasts the nation’s second-best passing attack averaging 379.3 yards per game. After 393 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Crimson Tide, Joe Burrow is now the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. The senior quarterback has scored 36 total touchdowns this season. Ole Miss has had issues with LSU of late, dropping three straight to the Tigers including a 45-16 setback last season.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup of SEC rivals.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling Facebook page for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

LSU at Ole Miss Game Details

Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)

TV: CBS

Spread: LSU -21.5

Total: 66

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at LSU -21 and has not moved much this week, with a couple of books offering LSU -21.5, according to VegasInsider.com. The road favorite has received 63% of the bets, however, 54% of the money has been bet on the home underdog, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 63 and has trended higher with most books offering 65.5 or 66. The large majority of the action has come on the over, with 82% of the bets and 92% of the money.

Betting Trends

LSU is 6-3 ATS this season

Ole Miss is 6-4 ATS this season

Over is 6-3 in LSU games this season

Under is 6-4 in Ole Miss games this season

LSU is 4-0 ATS on the road this season

The over is 5-2 in the last 7 meetings in Oxford

Over is 8-3-1 in LSU’s last 12 games

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

There is a giant mismatch in this game that favors LSU. The Tigers have a top-rated passing attack with Burrow leading the way. Meanwhile, the Rebels have the worst passing defense in the SEC allowing 274.2 yards per game through the air. LSU will get whatever they want in this game through the air. Ole Miss has dropped four of their last five SEC games with the only victory being over lowly Vanderbilt at home over a month ago. LSU’s defense hasn’t been lights out either this season with the Tigers allowing 340.4 yards per game. I think the Rebels will also have some success moving the football in this game with John Rhys Plumlee at the helm. The dual-threat QB passed for 124 yards and added 177 yards on the ground with two rushing touchdowns in last Saturday’s 41-3 win over New Mexico State. Instead of playing the side here, I’m going with points as I think they will be in abundance on Saturday. Additionally, the large spread leads me to believe this game will not be close, and LSU could get close to the total themselves. Follow the money and play the over

PICK: Over 66 (-110)

READ NEXT: Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith