Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The SEC East is hanging in the balance on Saturday when Auburn plays host to Georgia. The Bulldogs got the better of this matchup last year with a 27-10 victory in Athens. A win on Saturday for Georgia would clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game.

This game features strength on strength with Auburn’s rushing attack ranked 19th in the FBS and Georgia’s rush defense leading the SEC, allowing just 74.6 yards per game. If the Bulldogs win out and take down LSU in the SEC title game, they will be back in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years.

This game is called the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” and dates all the way back to 1892. Georgia has won 14 of the last 18 meetings against Auburn.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup of SEC rivals.

Georgia at Auburn Game Details

Date: Saturday, November 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn, Alabama)

TV: CBS

Spread: Georgia -3

Total: 42

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Georiga -3 and has stayed put for most of the week, with a select few books in Las Vegas offering Georgia -2.5, according to VegasInsider.com. The money in this game has been evenly split between both sides, but 60% of the bets have been on the Bulldogs, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 45 and has been bet down all the way to 22 with 57% of the money coming in on the under. There has been some indication of reverse line movement with the total as 63% of the bets have been on the over, but the number has continued to move down.

Betting Trends

Georgia is 5-4 ATS this season

Auburn is 7-2 ATS this season

Under is 7-2 in Georgia games this season

Under is 5-4 in Auburn games this season

Home team is 10-3 ATS in the last 13 meetings

Under is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This game all comes down to how Georgia’s defense performs in a tough environment. The Bulldogs have three shutouts on the season for the first time since 1981 and one shy of the school record. They limited Missouri to just 198 yards of total offense in a 27-0 win last Saturday and have looked like the best unit in the country at times this season. Meanwhile, Auburn is coming off the bye and should be well rested for this one. The Tigers will need freshman quarterback Bo Nix to error-free against the fierce Dawgs D. That being said, I think Auburn’s rushing attack will eventually wear down Georgia’s front. The Tigers have tallied at least 491 yards of total offense in three of the past five games. If you can get the full three points, take it. We did see some sharp money come in on Auburn earlier this week which pushed the line back down to 2.5.

PICK: Auburn +3 (-115)

