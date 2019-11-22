Michigan vs Indiana: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Indiana Hoosiers (7-3) host a huge Big 10 matchup on Saturday when the No. 13 ranked Michigan Wolverines (8-2) come to town.

Both teams are neck and neck in the Big 10 East, and whomever comes out on top of this one will solidify their standings in the conference–especially considering the Big East’s top two teams, Ohio State and Penn State play each other Saturday, and Penn State could fall to 9-2 overall.

The Wolverines are 5-2 in the conference, and Indiana is 4-3 in Big 10 play–but the Hoosiers are also 4-1 at home this season. So who has the edge in this one? We’ll take a look at both teams heading into the game followed by trends and our prediction.

Michigan

The Wolverines enter this one on fire, having won their past three contests by an average of 32 points. Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson is coming off a career game against Michigan State. Patterson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns, and he’ll look to continue his hot streak against the Hoosiers.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t seem to be overlooking the Hoosiers. “They are as challenging an offense as any in our conference,” he said. “Fast, dynamic receivers who can catch the ball and run with it. Really good up front.” Harbaugh will need his already solid defense to continue giving supreme effort. Michigan is giving up just 4.1 yards a play.

The Wolverines will face Ohio State next week on November 30th, so they have to be careful not to look past Indiana.

Indiana

The Hoosiers are coming off a tough 34-27 loss to a now No. 8 ranked Penn State team, and head coach Tom Allen is striving to get his team focused and back on track. “We’ve got to just keep getting better,” Allen said after last week’s loss. “Every time we take that field, we’ve got to play a little better as a football team.” They’ll face another tough test this week against another ranked opponent.

Junior Quarterback Peyton Ramsey is also coming off one of the better games of his career. He threw for 371 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores against a solid Penn State team. He’ll need another solid effort against this excellent Michigan defense.

On defense, the Hoosiers are allowing 21.4 points and 316.3 total yards per game, and if they can play their ‘A’ game Saturday, they can keep this one close–and winnable.

Trends, Pick and Prediction:

Spread: Indiana +9.5

Over/Under: 53.5

Odds Shark currently have the Wolverines winning the game by a projected score of 32-27, with Indiana covering the spread and the total score going over 53.5 points.

The following relevant trends surrounding the game are courtesy of Odds Shark:

* The Wolverines are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

* The total has gone OVER in 4 of Michigan’s last 5 games.

* The Wolverines are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.

* Michigan is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against Indiana.

* Indiana is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

* The total has gone OVER in 4 of Indiana’s last 6 games.

* Indiana is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

* The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Indiana’s last 5 games at home.

The Hoosiers are 0-3 against ranked teams this season, and while this should be a slugfest, we like Michigan to prevail. Still, we’ll take Indiana with the points.

Final Prediction: Michigan 30, Indiana 21

