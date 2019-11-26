Mike Groh Responds to Criticism of Carson Wentz & Eagles Offense

It’s been a brutal week for anybody involved with the Eagles’ offense — and it’s still only Tuesday.

That means five more days to dissect everything that went wrong against Seattle. And plenty more time for anonymous teammates and former Eagles players to criticize the new franchise quarterback and predict his failure in Philadelphia.

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh has been taking a beating for Carson Wentz’s woes and for poor route running from the Eagles banged-up wide receivers. He wasn’t making any excuses. It all starts with him.

“Well, I’ll say this: we’re in this together. It’s not anybody’s fault,” Groh said when asked if Wentz was taking too much blame. “Not one individual’s fault. It’s all of us. I’m accountable for it all. So we all have to do better. We’re going to go back out there today and we’re going to roll our sleeves up and get to work.”

Groh has drawn the ire of Eagles fans, specifically after two former NFL players — QB Dan Orlovsky and WR Bryce Treggs — called out poor attention to detail on the offensive end. Wentz was far from perfect Sunday, but his inexperienced pass-catchers weren’t sitting down in their spots or helping their quarterback by coming back to the ball. It’s something that traces its origins back to bad coaching.

“We’re certainly not happy with the results that we’ve gotten,” Groh said, “and we’ve put a lot of work into achieving and playing at a higher standard than that. We have to take care of the ball.”

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Called Out for Poor Routes

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was the one player that everyone seemed to be picking on.

On a crucial 4th-and-2, with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, the rookie never settled his feet at the hashmark and even took an extra hop outside after the ball had already left Carson Wentz’s hand.

As a result, Arcega-Whiteside had to come back to get the ball. He couldn’t reach it and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs. Game over.

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh wouldn’t comment specifically on the play in question, but he did admit that the offense probably needs more time to gel. Remember, the unit has been without key starters like DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor for multiple games this year.

“I think we need more time together. There have been some moving parts there,” Groh said. “So hopefully we’re trending towards getting guys healthier and guys that have been in the huddle and on the field together more often.”

Eagles Add Safety to Practice Squad

The Eagles waived receiver Jordan Matthews Monday and filled his open roster spot by adding safety Chris Johnson to the practice squad. The 24-year-old fills the spot vacated when the Eagles called up Greg Ward to the active roster.

Johnson, who ran an impressive 4.42 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, was cut by the Houston Texans on Oct. 9. He was a two-year starter at North Alabama and finished with 47 tackles and two interceptions in 2018.

The Eagles also activated cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc from injured reserve earlier in the day. He has a 21-day practice window before they have to make a corresponding move and cut another player. That deadline is Dec. 22.

