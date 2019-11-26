Rex Ryan Rips Eagles Fans, Suggests Destroying ‘Stupid’ Nick Foles Statue

What’s the best way to fix the broken Philadelphia Eagles? Maybe it starts with removing a fixture of the past.

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan took to the airwaves Monday to offer a pretty compelling suggestion. Ryan’s thought had nothing to do with what he saw on the field, although he was quick to point out that wasn’t good either.

No, it centered around something outside Lincoln Financial Field, somewhere near the tailgate lots. That monument to Nick Foles that Bud Light put up to celebrate the Super Bowl.

Ryan, now an analyst for ESPN (and son of legendary former Eagles coach Buddy Ryan), suggested the Eagles tear the Foles’ statue down and jump aboard the Wentz Wagon.

“You better have skin like an Armadillo, I get it,” Ryan told ESPN’s “Get Up” show. “I would love for Philly to finally get behind this kid [Carson Wentz]. It’s not going to happen and why? They put that stupid statue out there of the backup quarterback.”

The conversation started when ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky brought up Eagles fans booing Carson Wentz during Sunday’s game. As always, the topic quickly shifted to Foles. Orlovsky said he heard people in Philadelphia suggesting the team trade Wentz during a recent visit to the city.

"They put that stupid statue out there of a backup quarterback." Rex Ryan did NOT appreciate Eagles fans booing Carson Wentz 😳 pic.twitter.com/TqG7jyiVIR — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 25, 2019

“Getting booed, it’s hard. There are a lot of layers to this thing … [Wentz] comes from a small area, comes from a small school where he was the king … we all know the Nick Foles thing,” said Orlovsky, via ESPN. “There are people there [in Philly] clamoring to trade Carson Wentz … thick skin? You better have reptile skin.”

Dan Orlovsky Shows Why Eagles Receivers Are Inept

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky spent 13 seasons in the NFL, mostly as a backup quarterback, and played for four different teams. He never took the field for the Eagles, but he knows it’s a pressure-filled city. Orlovsky also knows when wide receivers aren’t helping their quarterback.

On Monday, Orlovsky became something of an internet sensation around Philadelphia when he posted a series of clips showing why and how Carson Wentz’s pass-catchers let him down. He slowed down the game tape and pointed out distinct flaws in routes run by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, including some on crucial third-down plays.

Rewatched the @Eagles vs Seattle game. That’s the single worst game I have ever seen at the WR position when it comes to details/being where you’re supposed to be when your supposed to be there/& not fooling the QB. I try to be positive-BUT THAT WAS AWFUL. They hung their QB out — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 25, 2019

His point? Don’t blame Wentz. The Eagles receivers are mediocre, at best.

“That’s the single worst game I have ever seen at the WR position,” Orlovsky wrote on Twitter.

It’s all over the tape-yall asked-here it is from the @Eagles WR and the lack of detail and the effect it has on the QB play… pic.twitter.com/vYdHREMlze — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 25, 2019

Doug Pederson Defends Alshon Jeffery’s Performance

Alshon Jeffery missed his second straight game as he recovers from a bum ankle. Is he really hurt?

The rumors have been circling about Jeffery’s unwillingness to play through the pain, with sources stating the receiver was healthy enough to go last week. Head coach Doug Pederson denied that was the case and gave Jeffery a resounding vote of confidence.

“I think injury, if you let it, mentally can affect anybody,” Pederson told reporters. “But I think one of the things that I appreciate with Alshon is how he battles through it and fights through some of the stuff he’s dealt with during his career here.”

WRs Alshon Jeffery (ankle) & Nelson Agholor (knee) are still “trending” in the right direction, but they weren’t ready yday, Pederson says. #Eagles — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) November 25, 2019

Pederson added that Jeffery was “trending in the right direction” and hopes the receiver can return to the practice field this week.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!