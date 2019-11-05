Nets’ Kyrie Irving Billboard Goes up Next to Madison Square Garden [LOOK]

Advice to fans of the New York Knicks who are walking past Madison Square Garden, don’t lookup. A giant billboard of Kyrie Irving now lives on the corner overlooked the World’s Most Famous Arena.

The star guard shunned the Knicks during the offseason, opting instead to sign a max contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

