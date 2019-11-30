Nets’ Kyrie Irving Is Misunderstood, Says Jamal Crawford

The narrative around Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has shifted as of late. Following ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan releasing a report that the Nets were taken back by the guard’s mood swings during their trip to China, there have been questions about the overall outlook.

Last week, his former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love offered a different belief when it comes to Irving.

“I’ve only had good experience with Kyrie, Love told Fanatics View. “Obviously, it is easy to say because we had so many teams that went to the finals and play at such a high level. But, it’s tough, so much these days – the commentary is so much the content. So, people take some stories and run with them.”

“I think it is just adjusting to a new city, a new team in Brooklyn, and them adjusting to how Kyrie plays. I don’t believe the narrative, he is a bad teammate because I never experienced that.”

Jamal Crawford Thinks Kyrie Irving Is a Leader

Earlier this week, Crawford was a guest on the ‘Don’t @ Me’ show with Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, and during the episode, the two discussed Kyrie Irving’s mental strategies, per Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Kyrie Irving is a “special talent and a special person,” said Crawford. The guard also stated that Irving is “an unbelievable leader” while explaining that he “leads by example” and is “misunderstood.”

Crawford is currently a free agent and still waiting for his opportunity to play this season in the NBA. He is still working out and staying ready for when an NBA team calls, and he did mention it’s weird not being on a team at the moment.

Kyrie Irving & Jamal Crawford Worked out in Seattle Last Summer

During another segment of Don’t @ Me, Crawford, according to Robinson, revealed he and Irving worked out together. Crawford calls Irving “a true hooper” and said Irving “held his own” in their workouts. Crawford wanted to keep it quiet, but since Irving talked about it, he wanted to show his appreciation.

Robinson reported in September of 2018 that there was a possibility the two would team up in Boston last season.

“I did speak with a league source over the weekend who flat out told me: “Jamal Crawford is a Celtic!” Don’t sleep on a Jamal Crawford to the Boston Celtics move. He and Kyrie Irving are friends, and he and Irving spent a ton of time together in Seattle at Crawford’s program,” Robinson said.

He would later expand on his point.

“While Sixers and Warriors are popular destinations for Jamal Crawford, I have heard rumblings of a Jamal Crawford and Boston Celtics pairing.”

Crawford ended up signing a one-year deal with the Suns, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Earlier today, I spoke with Robinson about his tweets from September of last year.

“Kyrie was in Seattle working out with Jamal for a good period of time. He flew out there quietly and they worked on basketball drills such as dribbling and more. They also talked about life, ate together, and really worked on mind, body, and soul. Jamal Crawford is one of Kyrie’s favorite basketball players. He grew up liking Jason Kidd a lot being from New Jersey and watched them go to multiple NBA Finals. Crawford is someone Kyrie looks up to and respects his game,” said Robinson.

Irving is currently out with a shoulder injury, but is averaging 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.

