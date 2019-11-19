After fourteen games, the New York Knicks are 4-10 and in 14th Place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

The Knicks got a victory 123-105 victory Monday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night at Madison Square Garden behind the heroics of Julius Randle.

Randle, who signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Knicks this offseason struggled early this season after averaging 3.8 turnovers heading into Monday’s game.

Randle entered Monday’s game averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. The former Los Angeles Laker and New Orleans Pelican by way of Kentucky posted an impressive 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

VideoVideo related to new york knicks: ex knick reveals how ny can actually win basketball games 2019-11-18T23:52:45-05:00

“I’m not even close though to figuring out where I need to be,’’ said Randle after the game.

“I’ll keeping working on it. The big key to me was just cutting on turnovers. I’ve been able to cut down on them a lot more. I got to keep figuring it out.”

Worth noting: Randle scored 23 points in the first half.

Knicks forward, Marcus Morris Sr. chipped in with 23 points and six rebounds in the victory.

During the NBA Preseason on my Scoop B Unfiltered webisode via Basketball Society, I stated that the New York Knicks can win 40 games this season.

Can they?

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, former Knick Tim Thomas thinks so. The seventh overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Thomas played 12 NBA seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

He averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 824 games; which included two stints with the orange and blue.



Check out a snippet from my rapid fire Q&A with Tim Thomas via the Scoop B Radio Podcast in the transcript below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The Knicks. Do they win 40 games this year?

Tim Thomas: The Knicks will win 40 games this year. We gotta win 40 this year! [laughs] we gotta win 40 this year. Nah I like what the Knicks are doing. It’s a tough situation when you got of course the other two superstars right next door, but I think they’re moving in the right direction, you know putting the pieces together…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I talked to Clyde Frazier about a week ago, and he told me defensively he likes the Knicks. You know you add Bobby Portis, you drafted RJ Barrett, Knox all of the other guys…Who impresses you on that Knicks roster?

Tim Thomas: I like all the young guys. I like all of the young guys that we have. They’re capable of doing so many different things on the floor. And that’s going to help us later on down the road once they get established and really learn and understand the game. I love the direction that we’re going, I love the coach, Coach Fiz he wants to play fast. I like that and he’s giving his guys space you know it’s not that same old situation with the Triangle and all that crazy stuff so it’s a little different. I like the way where we’re going.