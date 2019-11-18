NFL Playoff Picture 2019-20: AFC & NFC Standings Heading Into Week 12

The NFL playoff picture continues to be volatile after a few upsets in Week 11. The Texans and Panthers are two teams that had a disappointing week which cost them in the playoff standings.

Baltimore dominated Houston as they continue to eye the No. 1 seed in the AFC. For now, the Patriots still have a one-game lead on the Ravens after they squeaked out a win over the Eagles.

The Texans’ loss means the AFC South is even more wide open as the Colts now hold the tiebreaker for the division. There is still plenty of time for Deshaun Watson and the Texans to recover for their postseason push. The two teams square off on Thursday Night Football in a matchup with major postseason implications.

The NFC Has a Tight Race for a First-Round Bye

The pressure is on the NFC’s elite teams who are eying a first-round bye. The 49ers and Packers hold a slight lead on the field for the top two seeds. The two teams will battle on Sunday Night Football with the No. 1 seed potentially on the line.

San Francisco survived a major scare against Arizona thanks to a massive fourth quarter from the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Saints were able to bounce back with a victory over the Bucs after a disappointing loss to the Falcons in Week 10.

New Orleans’ offense against Tampa Bay looked much closer to the explosive unit we are used to seeing with Drew Brees. The Seahawks had a bye in Week 11, but are just one game behind the Niners for the NFC West as well as a top seed in the conference. It is shaping up to be a tight race down the stretch.

The Cowboys-Patriots & Packers-49ers Headline the Week 12 Matchups That Will Impact the Playoff Race

As we look ahead to Week 12, there are a number of matchups that will have major implications on the postseason race. The Patriots host the Cowboys as Dallas looks to maintain its lead in the NFC East.

San Francisco battles Green Bay on Sunday Night Football featuring the top two seeds in the NFC if the playoffs were to start today. Two other matchups with a big postseason impact are the Seahawks-Eagles as well as the Panthers-Saints.

Here is a look at the updated NFL playoff standings after Week 11.

NFC Playoff Standings: Heading Into Week 12

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 9 1 0 2. Packers 8 2 0 3. Saints 8 2 0 4. Cowboys 6 4 0 5. Seahawks 8 2 0 6. Vikings 8 3 0 7. Rams 6 4 0 8. Eagles 5 5 0 9. Panthers 5 5 0 10. Bears 4 6 0 11. Lions 3 6 1 12. Cardinals 3 7 1 13. Falcons 3 7 0 14. Buccaneers 3 7 0 15. Giants 2 8 0 16. Redskins 1 9 0

NFC Playoff Matchups: Heading Into Week 12

Here is a look at the current NFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 New Orleans Saints

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers & No. 2 Green Bay Packers

AFC Playoff Standings: Heading Into Week 12

TEAM W L T 1. Patriots 9 1 0 2. Ravens 8 2 0 3. Colts 6 4 0 4. Chiefs 6 4 0 5. Bills 7 3 0 6. Texans 6 4 0 7. Raiders 6 4 0 8. Steelers 5 5 0 9. Titans 5 5 0 10. Browns 4 6 0 11. Jaguars 4 6 0 12. Chargers 4 6 0 13. Broncos 3 7 0 14. Jets 3 7 0 15. Dolphins 2 8 0 16. Bengals 0 10 0

AFC Playoff Matchups: Heading Into Week 12

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Houston Texans vs. No. 3 Indianapolis Colts

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs

Bye: No. 1 New England Patriots & No. 2 Baltimore Ravens