N’Keal Harry Fantasy: Will Patriots Rookie WR Have Breakout Game?

Injuries are piling up on offense for the New England Patriots, especially at wide receiver. On Sunday against Dallas, the Patriots may be without two starters at wide receiver, both dealing with injuries.

Newly-acquired Mohamed Sanu has yet to participate in practice this week while Phillip Dorsett has yet to clear concussion protocol. With those two looking questionable at best for Sunday, New England may look to find production from other sources.

That’s where N’Keal Harry steps in. The rookie got his feet wet by making his NFL debut last weekend in Philadelphia, making three catches for 18 yards and playing 32 snaps on the offensive side of the ball.

This weekend, Harry could have a much larger role in the Patriots’ offensive game plan. Given the struggles Dallas’ secondary has endured at times this season, Harry may find himself on the receiving end of a ton of passes on Sunday.

N’Keal Harry Matchup vs Dallas

The Dallas defense has improved since the start of the season, especially against the pass. One player who really shredded the Cowboys this season was Robby Anderson.

The Jets deep threat caught five passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a shocking loss for Dallas back in October. Anderson was a clear x-factor and ran off a few big plays to give the Jets offense an edge.

Anderson’s dimensions and skillset are similar to that of Harry. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and with 4.53 40-yard dash speed, Harry could create problems in mismatches for the Cowboys defensive backs.

The Cowboys have had trouble covering larger targets like tight ends or taller, faster receivers this season. Other targets who have found success against Dallas this season include Evan Engram, Stefon Diggs, Dallas Goedert, and Jimmy Graham.

While Harry isn’t a tight end, his dimensions are similar and his blocking has clearly opened eyes already with his physicality and strength. Harry could exploit a matchup nightmare for Dallas on routes downfield or across the middle.

Should You Start Harry vs Dallas?

If you haven’t already added Harry to your roster for the stretch run, it may be time to think about doing so. He’s only owned in 7.7 percent of leagues and his stock didn’t rise after a fairly average debut.

But with injuries abound in the Patriots’ receiving corps as well as a chance to exploit a weakness in one of the league’s most inconsistent secondaries, Harry may have a breakout night against Dallas. Especially now with fantasy season winding down, it’s time for owners to find that one weapon who could make a difference down the stretch.

Why not N’Keal Harry? He’s got great hands and is a valuable asset in the red zone. Giving him a chance may be the best decision you make this fantasy season. As for his on-field production, look for a healthy amount of receptions, especially if Sanu isn’t healthy enough to play.

