Pascal Siakam Reveals How Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Impacted His Game

In tonight’s highly anticipated match up of the season, the Los Angeles Clippers face the Toronto Raptors. This will be the first time Kawhi Leonard will reunite with his former team, the reigning NBA Champions. He will also square off against his former Toronto Raptor’s protege, Pascal Siakam who took over the team after Leonard left to the Clippers.

Here is everything you need to know about Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam:

Pascal Siakam on Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors were scheduled to play in back to back games against the Los Angeles Lakers and the L.A. Clippers. Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors took the Lakers in a 113-104 victory despite the fact that they were missing key players like Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka. Tonight, less than 24 hours after their win, the Raptors are to take the Staples Center once again in a battle against the Clippers. Per NBA writer for the Washington Post Ben Golliver, in a post game interview Raptors’ power forward Pascal Siakam detailed what he learned from his former teammate, Kawhi Leonard. He said, “His poise and how he doesn’t get rattled. I try to add that to my game.”

— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 11, 2019

Though Siakam only played one season under NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard, it is evident that he learned a few things from him, as he too is now playing at a superstar caliber level. Siakam is currently averaging 27.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is lifting his team up and giving Toronto a sense of security as defending NBA champions.

The Toronto Raptors hold a 7-2 record in the young season and have Siakam as their new Kawhi Leonard. Though those are big shoes to fill, Siakam is fitting into them pretty well. As the NBA revealed, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said, “There’s not a Kawhi next to him so he gets to shoot a little more, has freedom a little more. Obviously we based everything around Kawhi last year so I think now it’s shifting to being more around Pascal. He’s playing as well as we thought he would and has gotten better each year and we’re seeing that so far this year.”

Siakam was able to pick up a lot by playing beside the two-time finals MVP. Per Shaun Powell of the NBA, Raptors head coach, Nick Nurse said, “Kawhi was a serious worker, a 9-to-5er. He came in on his off days and worked. And I think Kawhi’s seen some of that in Pascal. I know they worked out this summer together. He’s learned about having a variety of moves and to do a little bit of everything on the floor, the pick and roll, bringing the ball up, play the post, shoot the three a little more. He learned a lot from him on and off the floor.”

Siakam has had the luxury of playing with Kawhi but never against him. Tonight he will get that chance. Siakam detailed tonight’s competition as, “I haven’t really had the opportunity to play against him,” Siakam said, “but I definitely had the privilege of playing with him…. It should be fun”

In tonight’s dual, Kawhi Leonard won’t only face off against his former team but he will get the chance to see everything his former protege brings to the table. Siakam learned from the best and has a lot to show for in tonight’s game. It will be interesting for Kawhi to see a player he helped raise to the top now match up against him.