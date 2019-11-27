Stephon Gilmore Among 8 Patriots Players Absent from Wednesday’s Practice

As if the New England Patriots needed any more bad news on the injury front. But on Wednesday, they got it.

The Patriots held their first practice of the week and were without eight players on the practice field. Among those missing were Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, and Isaiah Wynn.

The cause of their absence is still unknown, but likely stems from a case of the flu that has been making its way through the New England locker room. Marcus Cannon was the latest to come down with an illness on Friday of last week, playing through his symptoms and receiving praise from Bill Belichick for his Herculean efforts.

But it appears the illness has spread to some of the Patriots star players. While it is early in the week, there is likely a growing concern that the rest of the team could come down with the illness themselves.

WR Mohamed Sanu (14) runs up the field at the media-access portion of practice, where CB Stephon Gilmore, S Patrick Chung, LT Isaiah Wynn, LB Jamie Collins and LB Dont’a Hightower were among 8 not spotted. Wouldn’t be surprised to see hand-sanitizer stations set up in locker room pic.twitter.com/aiEY1OUpYt — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 27, 2019

Good news on the injury front, however, was that both Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu were spotted at practice and were participating in drills during the media-access portion of the week’s opening session.

Did Dallas Leave This Behind?

In the week leading up to last weekend’s matchup with the Cowboys, the Dallas locker room had a case of flu sweeping through the whole team. Dak Prescott was administered precautionary medicine as a result of the potential sickness.

With the Patriots and Cowboys coming into contact on the field during the game last week, it’s a wonder if Dallas inadvertently spread the flu to New England. It was obviously an unintentional move, but it has certainly taken a toll on the entire New England team.

The more likely scenario was Cannon spreading the flu, again not on purpose. With such a closed space and tight-knit group, it wouldn’t be hard for the sickness to spread through an entire locker room.

Possible Fallout on Sunday

If the Patriots have a few players who can’t go on Sunday, coupled with the already pre-existing injuries from players like Patrick Chung, Jason McCourty, it could create a major problem and a matchup nightmare.

New England just got its running game back into gear with Wynn back in the fold, but now may hope he’s able to suit up on Sunday night. As for the defense, losing Gilmore, Chung, and Williams would leave the secondary looking thin with linebackers Hightower and Collins being a real miss.

Collins has been playing at All-Pro caliber this season, as has Gilmore who is a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. With matchups against DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson on the horizon for Week 13, the Patriots will hope to have those two back on the field for Sunday.

There haven’t been any indications that any of these absences are serious, but it could mean the Patriots are shorthanded on Sunday night in Houston.

