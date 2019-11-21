Paul George Makes Bold Claim on Clippers vs. Lakers Debate

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have an ongoing competition to win over the hearts of Los Angeles. Per Sports Team History, the Lakers started off as a team in Minneapolis. After being sold to businessman Bob Short, the team relocated to the city of L.A. in 1960, making it the first NBA team in the West Coast. On May 15th, 1984 the San Diego Clippers decided to move north and relocate to Los Angeles. The team changed their name to the Los Angeles Clippers and created a rivalry that is still going on today.

The Clippers are considered to be the underdogs as they were the second team to move into L.A. and they have not been successful in winning any NBA Championships. The Lakers on the other hand made L.A. their home first and have won 16 NBA Championships. Last night, George posted a video as part of his partnership with AT&T and made the bold statement that the Clippers are the best team in the city. He said, “we get to embody being the underdog in a big city. We’re the best team in L.A.”

Paul George’s Career With the Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired George in a blockbuster trade deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder that landed the team both George and Leonard. Leonard who was a free agent at the time agreed to sign with the Clippers only under the condition that the team would sign PG.

PG-13 sat out for the first 11 games of the season as he was in recovery from two shoulder surgeries. In his first two games back he set two franchise records being the first to score 30-plus points in his two first games back and his 37 points in 20 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks was a franchise record for a home debut, according to CBS Sports. On Monday night, his third game back, George hit a go-ahead three to edge the Clippers over Oklahoma City Thunder, 88-90. According to Clippers Nation, with that three George accumulated 4 Go-ahead threes in the final 30 seconds which is twice more than any other NBA player. So far this season PG is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

The Battle of Los Angeles

The battle of Los Angeles between the Clippers and Lakers dates all the way back to 1984. Actor and long time Lakers fan Jack Nicholson bought Clippers season tickets to sit courtside at every home game when the Clippers relocated to L.A. The tickets were half the price of Lakers tickets as the team marketed themselves as a low-cost alternative to the Lakers, calling themselves the People’s Team, according to Sports Illustrated. Nicholson made comments about having two teams in the city.

“When you have two clubs, one’s always going to suffer at the hands of the other,” he said. “L.A. doesn’t support anything but a winner,” said Nicholson.

Since the Clippers debut in 1984 there have only been four seasons where both the Lakers and Clippers finished with winning records. Now, L.A. has a serious battle on their hands as both teams are legitimate title contenders with star players LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard all playing in L.A. The Lakers now boast a 12-2 record, the league’s best and the Clippers post a 10-5 record so far this season. The next time both teams play against each other is on Christmas day at 5 p.m. PST.