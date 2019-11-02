Paul George is Back at Clippers Practice

Paul George, small forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, has been out due to surgery on both of his shoulders. Though there is no official update on the star’s status, according to Clippers reporter, Jovan Buha, George was seen playing 3-3 at practice today, November 2.

The 6’8″ 220 pound basketball player, has been out for the start of the season, but did note that he was shooting for a November return. Though it is only the beginning of the month, Buha said the star looked “solid” in today’s practice.

Doc said today there is no official update on PG’s status, but he’s looked solid in 3-on-3 work. https://t.co/6hK10MC5Xq — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 2, 2019

This news may excite Clippers fans, but L.A. Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers, said that George would be out for the first ten games at least. The Los Angeles Clippers are six games into the season, so the star still has a few more games of rest.

Here’s what you need to know about Paul George’s injury:

PG was playing with The Oklahoma City Thunder when injured his shoulder

According to CBS Sports Paul George injured his shoulder in February when he was playing with The Oklahoma City Thunder. George battled with shoulder pain for a while, though it was almost unrecognizable. Playoff P still stepped onto the court in full force and averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game, according to Jack Maloney with CBS Sports.