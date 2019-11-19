Raiders’ Benson Mayowa Hilariously Trolls Philip Rivers for Chiefs Loss

Philip Rivers’ career is officially on the clock after one of the worst two-game stretches of his career. In games against the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, Rivers threw a total of seven interceptions, two of which were on the Chargers’ last plays of the games. The quarterback has spent years being one of the NFL’s most aggressive trash talkers and now he’s getting a taste of his own medicine.

Raiders defensive end Benson Mayowa blasted Rivers after his team pulled off a win in Week 10. He decided to add insult to injury after Rivers threw an interception in the end zone that ended the game for Los Angeles.

Ouch, Philip probably wants that pass back. There obviously is no love lost between the Raiders and the Chargers, but it’s just brutal for Mayowa to put Rivers on blast like that when the two teams aren’t playing. It’s got to be nice for the Raiders to be on the other side of the trash talk.

Is Philip Rivers Nearing Retirement?

15 touchdowns, 14 interceptions. That’s Philip Rivers’ current stat line on the season. Though he’s never made it to the Super Bowl, Rivers has been one of the most statistically impressive quarterbacks of all time. He has the 17th best interception to touchdown ratio in NFL history and is ahead of players like Joe Montana and Dan Marino. His 389 touchdown passes are good for sixth all-time. However, he’s clearly on the decline.

Rivers was part of the draft class that saw Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger also enter the NFL. Manning has been benched and is likely on his way out. Big Ben got injured for the season and probably doesn’t have much left in the tank. Father time catches up to everybody and it looks like it has finally caught up to Rivers. With a lackluster offensive line blocking for him, it makes his inadequacies stand out even more. If he doesn’t turn things around soon, he should really consider calling it a quits after the season.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders Have One of the Better QB Situations in AFC West

Derek Carr Highlights: Best Plays from Week 11 vs. Bengals | RaidersWatch the best plays from quarterback Derek Carr during the Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2019-11-18T19:43:46.000Z

Many had grown sour on Derek Carr after a couple of disappointing seasons, but it’s become abundantly clear that the Raiders are much better off at quarterback than some of their AFC West rivals. The Denver Broncos have been a revolving door of bad quarterback play since Peyton Manning retired. Philip Rivers is clearly in decline and the Chargers don’t have a good succession plan.

Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs is clearly the best quarterback in the division and maybe the entire NFL. Carr isn’t on the same level as Mahomes in terms of pure passing ability. Though, he doesn’t need to be. Unlike the Chargers and Broncos, the Raiders are loaded with young talent all over the roster and they just keep getting better. As long as Mahomes is in Kansas City, they’re going to be competitive. Considering he’s just 24 years old, that’s going to be for a while. Based on this season, it looks like it’s going to be the Raiders and the Chiefs battling for AFC West supremacy for years to come.

READ NEXT: Josh Jacobs Makes Bold Statement About Raiders Rookie Class

